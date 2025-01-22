Celebrities, Breanna Stewart and game-winners: 3 highlights from Unrivaled's Opening Weekend
After Unrivaled's opening weekend, here are three highlight's from the festivities:
Breanna Stewart makes the league's first basket
Fitting that the first bucket in league history was made by one of the co-founders. Breanna Stewart's Mist BC faced Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls BC to kick off the season, with the Lunar Owls winning 84-80. Though Collier was able to get the league's first win, Stewart got the league's first bucket. A classic Stewie move, the midrange jumper was the beginning of a hopefully long and successful run for Unrivaled.
Game winners all around
As a development league for the WNBA's biggest stars, Unrivaled created their own new sub-game of basketball to bring out the best in players. The 3x3 format is played on a full court, though condensed to be shorter than the WNBA standard.
Players can still foul, take free throws, shoot from beyond the arc, and many other traditional rules of basketball still apply. One unique aspect of Unrivaled is the winning score in the fourth quarter. After three regular seven-minute quarters, 11 points are added to the leading team's score. That new number then becomes the winning score, and the game goes on until one team reaches that number. That means every game ends in a thrilling game-winning shot.
We definitely got a few of those over opening weekend, with Skylar Diggins-Smith making the winning shot in game one Friday night. It was a fun celebration of the league's first win. Later in the weekend, Rhyne Howard made another big shot to help the Vinyl win their second game.
Celebs showing up in support
After all the big names that invested in Unrivaled, including Michael Phelps, Coco Gauff, and more — it was no surprise the celebrities showed up to watch opening weekend. After coming into the gym to work out with Satou Sabally last week, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was in attendance over the weekend to show support. Retired soccer star Alex Morgan was among fans as well, and Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon showed up to support her players as well as fellow coach and friend Teresa Weatherspoon.
With an appealing location like Miami, surely lots of other celebs will be rolling up to Unrivaled this season!
Make sure to catch week 2 of Unrivaled's season, as games are played on Friday, Saturday, and Monday on TNT Sports, truTV, and Max.