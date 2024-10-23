Celtics fans give thanks to Steve Kerr for helping their title defense
One of the biggest stories to come out of the 2024 Olympics was the play (or lack thereof) of Jayson Tatum. Despite being the best player for the NBA Champion Boston Celtics, Tatum barely saw the floor during Team USA's run to the Gold Medal.
Despite shooting over 37 percent from three-point range during the regular season, Tatum shot just 28.3 percent on 7.3 attempts in the playoffs. Yes, the Celtics won, but Tatum was not playing close to his best brand of basketball. There's a reason that Jaylen Brown wound up being the Finals MVP.
Kerr had reason to bench Tatum amid his struggles, but the Celtics star did not appreciate it — and rightfully so. Armed with a new-look jump shot and all of the motivation in the world to prove that he should've been on the floor during the Olympics, Tatum made sure to get back at Kerr in the best way he could — he's been balling on Opening Night.
Jayson Tatum takes Olympic benching in stride, dominates in first half of 2024-25 season opener
The season opener was sure to be a challenge for Tatum and the Celtics, as the new-look New York Knicks came to town. Sure, the Celtics have the roster advantage, but the Knicks pose as arguably the biggest threat to Boston in the Eastern Conference and have the personnel with Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to at least slow down a dynamic wing player like Tatum. That has not happened in the slightest.
The Celtics lead the Knicks 74-55 at the half, and it feels as if Boston should be ahead by even more. They've been that unstoppable on the offensive side of the ball. Tatum is the player leading the charge on that end, going 9-for-12 from the field and scoring 25 first-half points.
Tatum has always been capable of putting together points in bunches, but he's on pace for 50 points. What's stood out the most from Tatum, though, beyond the points, is his efficiency, particularly from behind the arc. Tatum has gone 6-for-9 from three-point range, proving that his jump shot is all the way back.
Kerr himself doesn't deserve all of the credit for this improved version of Tatum, but it's clear that he's beginning this season on a mission to prove that he should've been on the floor in the Olympics. Celtics fans certainly appreciate Golden State's head coach for giving him the motivation to take his game to another level, giving their team an even better chance to repeat as NBA Champions. Tatum struggled en route to last season's NBA Finals win. Imagine how good they'll be with Tatum playing like this.