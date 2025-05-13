Celtics’ Jayson Tatum nightmare could end in a dynasty dream

Facing a 3-1 series deficit in their second-round playoff matchup against the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics find themselves in an unenviable position. And somehow, things have gotten drastically worse for the reigning NBA champions, knowing their already improbable comeback attempt will be without superstar forward Jayson Tatum.

Tatum suffered a devastating season-ending ruptured right Achilles tendon in the closing stages of New York's Game 4 victory. The Celtics announced he already had successful surgery and is expected to recover fully, though there's currently no timetable for his return. A long rehab process awaits the 27-year-old, who will likely miss most (if not all) of the 2025-26 campaign.

There will be some difficult conversations in the coming weeks/months in Boston with Tatum going on the shelf for a substantial portion of next season. Much of it will focus on the Celtics' pivot point and looming offseason changes. Conversely, there will presumably be minimal discussion on how losing a perennial All-NBA First Team member could benefit them in the long run.

Jayson Tatum's season-ending Achilles injury could ultimately work in the Celtics' favor

It may not feel like it now, but it's always darkest before dawn. What if Tatum's extended absence allows the Celtics to (ethically) bottom out and enter the lottery of a stacked draft class in 2026? That strategy proved to work out quite well for the San Antonio Spurs roughly two decades ago when they were able to land Tim Duncan.

Spurs legend David Robinson was limited to six games in 1996-97 due to back and foot injuries. This made it easy for renowned head coach/team president Gregg Popovich, AKA "El Jefe," to tank for Duncan, a blue-chip, can't-miss prospect. In turn, San Antonio was set up with its current and future franchise centerpiece, who happened to overlap while extending their title contention runway.

Robinson and Duncan spent six seasons together, forming a dominant frontcourt pairing that won two rings. The former was on the back nine of his career and eventually made way for the latter, though, and the Celtics can have an even better version of that.

Tatum is firmly in his prime. Barring any setbacks, he'll be no older than 28 upon rejoining the Celtics on the hardwood. And if the ping-pong balls fall in Boston's favor, they might find him a new long-term running mate, regardless of All-Star Jaylen Brown's outlook.