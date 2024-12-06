CFB Transfer Portal rumors: Georgia WR target, Auburn-Jackson Arnold threat, Miller Moss favorite
- Georgia already zeroing in on a WR transfer target
- Auburn's dark-horse threat to landing QB Jackson Arnold
- Miller Moss has a logical favorite in his portal bidding already
While we're still waiting on the College Football Playoff field to even be finalized, the transfer portal is set to open and the movement into the portal has already started. Even with the postseason, it's going to be a transfer portal frenzy with the likes of Jackson Arnold, Conner Weigman, Nic Anderson and many others already entering the portal and perhaps more to come.
But let's dive into some of the latest college football transfer portal rumors for Georgia, Auburn, and many other programs to see where the winds are currently blowing early on the transfer market.
Georgia pursuing former Kentucky WR Dane Key in transfer portal
Much has been made for the Georgia Bulldogs this season about the up-and-down play of quarterback Carson Beck. While the signal-caller is at least partially at fault for that, without question, it's also crucial to note it's not the entirety of the issue. Digging a little deeper, the Georgia wide receiver corps has let their quarterback down quite often this season. Problems with drops, problems with separation, and a general lack of difference-makers in that position group have all been apparent.
Kirby Smart, not shockingly, seems acutely aware of that and is already working to rectify that in the transfer portal for the 2025 Georgia roster. Not only did the Bulldogs land 5-star Talyn Taylor but the program is also reportedly in the mix for the top receiver currently in the portal, former Kentucky pass-catcher Dane Key.
According to Pete Nakos of On3 ($), Georgia is expected to be one of the programs in the mix for Key, who registered 715 yards on 47 catches for the Wildcats last season and has over 1,800 receiving yards across three seasons in Lexington. The former 4-star may experience a big-time breakout when in a position with better QB play and a more pass-heavy offense.
With Georgia's receiver issues combined with the looming losses of Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith, it'd be surprising if Key is the only receiver that the Dawgs pursue in the transfer portal.
Mississippi State a sleeper threat to Auburn for QB Jackson Arnold
Whenever former 5-star quarterback and Oklahoma signal-caller Jackson Arnold entered the transfer portal, Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers were one of the most obvious connections. With a change of scenery and an offensive-minded head coach, we could see Arnold start to tap into his potential.
However, there might be a dark-horse threat to the Tigers in the portal. While Pete Nakos of On3 ($) reported that Auburn is indeed one of the teams already involved in Arnold, there is a chance that the former 5-star could end up with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. While Mississippi State finished the 2024 season in the cellar of the SEC, former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who recruited Arnold to the Sooners, is now the head coach in Starkville.
Nakos was clear to note that the Bulldogs are not the top option in this equation and perhaps not even the top Bulldogs with Georgia also poking around for a potential Carson Beck replacement. Having said that, losing out on Arnold would be a much more substantial blow for Auburn as they move into a post-Payton Thorne world but also likely need a stopgap before handing the keys to prized recruit Deuce Knight.
Having said that, Freeze and the Tigers figure to be involved with virtually every top-end quarterback in the transfer portal. So while Arnold probably should be at the top of their wishlist, him landing elsewhere wouldn't be the end of the line for the position.
Louisville the favorite to land USC transfer Miller Moss in the portal
Lincoln Riley's decision to bench Miller Moss in favor of Jayden Maiava late in USC's season put the writing on the wall for the quarterback early. Now that Moss is officially entering the transfer portal, he fits the bill as a potentially lower-ceiling player than guys like Arnold and Weigman but someone who, in the right fit, could elevate a program that is in need of such things at quarterback.
So it's not at all shocking that, per Pete Nakos of On3, the Louisville Cardinals are perceived as the early favorites to land Moss in the transfer portal. Since returning to his alma mater, we've seen head coach Jeff Brohm heavily utilize the portal, particularly at quarterback. Jack Plummer led Louisville to the ACC Championship Game in 2023 before Tyler Shough took over for a strong 2024 campaign as well. Moss would very much fit in line with that recent lineage of transfers at the position.
Louisville, however, won't get Moss without some competition, though Nakos also notes that he expects the Cardinals to move quickly, which could mean making an early, aggressive play for Moss.
That being said, Nakos later reported that Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are also expected to pursue Moss in the transfer portal. With Brady Cook set to depart the program and with Mizzou coming off a down year relative to expectations (even with a 9-3 overall finish) entering the season, getting a stable force such as Moss in the building could go a long way in helping get the arrow pointed back up in Columbia.
Early on, though, the smart money would still be on Louisville given the reported interest and what we've seen from Brohm's program and roster-building with the Cardinals thus far.