Challenge accepted: Anthony Richardson has the perfect response to Colts' Daniel Jones addition

The NFL QB carousel is heating up ahead of the official start of free agency on Wednesday. One more major domino fell Tuesday morning, and set up an interesting training camp competition in the AFC South.

Daniel Jones has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts (which could be worth up to $17.7 million). The former New York Giants signal caller, who was released in late November after another dismal season under center, signed with the Minnesota Vikings to finish the 2024 season but declined the chance to return for 2025.

Instead, he's headed to Indy, where Jones' decision will pit him against Anthony Richardson for the privilege of starting for the Colts next season. The move might have chipped a young QB's ego or spook them off for greener pastures. But not Richardson.

Anthony Richardson won't seek a trade despite Daniel Jones gunning for his job

The 2024 season was a bit of a roller coaster for Richardson. He recorded 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 11 appearances while dealing with injuries and fatigue issues that drew significant speculation and criticism. But entering the new league year, it appears as if he's viewing Jones' challenge as an opportunity to prove himself as "the guy" in Indianapolis.

NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported shortly after the news of Jones' expected signing that Deiric Jackson, Richardson's agent, had a message from the 22-year-old for the league and fans.

"AR will be ready to roll," Jackson said of his client, the clearest indication that Richardson has said "challenge accepted" in response to general manager Chris Ballard's signing of Jones.

The Colts went 6-5 with Richardson under center in 2024, a far cry from the expectations that the No. 4 overall pick entered the league with in 2023. From an organizational standpoint, bringing in a challenger like Jones was necessary, especially after the success veteran Joe Flacco saw in Richardson's injury absence last year.

Despite both Richardson and Jones representing the bottom two in passer rating over the last two seasons, Colts fans should be excited that a meaningful QB competition could bring out the best in at least one of them for the future.