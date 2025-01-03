Anthony Richardson may have played his last down with the Colts following latest injury update
Don’t ask Shane Steichen what the future for Anthony Richardson is in Indianapolis; you won’t get a direct answer. That’s the one thing Steichen has struggled with is getting clarity on a season that owner Jim Irsay deemed a promising one.
But what has unfolded is regression in Richardson’s second season. And one that has the Colts clueless about what to do. They have a quarterback who needs reps, needs confidence and needs patience.
Yet he’s on a team that can’t offer him any of that. Does that mean with his latest injury update leaving him out for the season finale means he’s potentially on his way out the door?
Probably not, but if you ask that question to the people who should have an answer, you won’t get a clear one. And that’s everything wrong with the 2024 edition of the Indianapolis Colts.
Anthony Richardson’s future in Indianapolis is less clear following his latest injury update
When the Colts drafted Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft fourth overall, they were looking for a franchise quarterback. They stumbled through aging veterans hoping to land their next guy after Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement.
The problem with that approach is that they put all their faith in a player who probably wasn’t a right fit for them. Richardson hobbled through college, starting just 13 games. He hasn’t played a full season in the NFL yet.
The Colts put the pieces around Richardson to alleviate some of the pressure an inexperienced, rookie quarterback would have. In a way, the Colts were just a quarterback away from being able to compete in the playoffs.
After all, getting there in the run-down AFC South division shouldn’t have been a problem. Yet, they haven’t been in the past four years. And in the most important game of the season, Richardson was out with back spams, which ended up being more severe than Steichen led on.
It’s a microcosm of his NFL career. And it might just be the latest phase in a pattern the Colts may not avoid. And because of his ability to stay healthy, Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and Steichen will have a decision to make.
Is it worth seeing if Richardson can ever develop to the ceiling he was supposed to have? He showed glimpses of his potential this season, but his numbers don’t back it up. Yes, his sub-50 percent completion percentage isn’t entirely his fault.
But he was drafted to give a team the one thing they needed. His hasn’t flexed his leadership yet through immature actions. And he hasn’t played like a quarterback ready to get Indianapolis back to its winning culture.
The Colts may turn to Richardson next season as they don’t really have many options now. But it doesn’t mean they won’t entertain a trade for a team starving to take a gamble. Either way, Richardson won’t play on Sunday, and it could very well be the last time he’s listed on the Colts’ roster.