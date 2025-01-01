Shane Steichen comments on Colts discipline explains everything about woes
Oftentimes the root of all the problems within a team can be rooted back to the coach, somehow. In the Indianapolis Colts’ case, their struggles and off the field problems seem to stem from their coach, Shane Steichen, accepting losing behavior.
After finding out that he essentially accepts that players will be late because “not everybody’s on time”, according to Pro Football Talk, is exactly why Drew Lock of all players ended their 2024 playoff hopes. A team with that attitude doesn’t deserve to be in the postseason.
It’s also why when Anthony Richardson subbed himself out of the game because he was tired it was seen as something he could just do. The Colts have this mindset that they can just push their coach around because he’s not going to push back.
And that’s why they’re offseason begins next Monday. This is a Colts problem as much as it’s a Steichen problem. Because even if players and coaches are going to be late, you don’t publicly admit you accept.
Steichen must have been late when they discussed that part during his media training. Because stuff like that shouldn’t ever surface and certainly not from the coach.
Shane Steichen comments on Colts discipline explains everything about woes
The thing that has Colts fans frustrated though, isn’t just specifically his comments. It’s about the lack of discipline within the organization. And it’s clear it’s becoming a problem. A head coaches’ job is to manage the game as much as manage the locker room.
He hasn’t quite gotten a grasp on the locker room. And it’s affecting how the Colts are playing on the field. His latest comments are bringing a bigger spotlight on this Colts team.
Steichen has avoided any firing accusations but that might be coming to an end. He’s proving seemingly every week he might not be the best person for the job. It feels more like he’s in the way of the Colts getting over the hump than not.
He should thank the bad coaching that’s transpired this year that’s kept him under the radar. He can’t keep getting away with these mistakes and problems next year.
Steichen proved he doesn’t know how to handle a young quarterback. He’s proved he doesn’t have a good grasp on the locker room. I doubt Bill Belichick tolerated tardiness. And if he did, he was smart enough not to publicize it.
I’m sure Andy Reid has a problem with tardiness too. That’s why those teams were successful. They set a standard and held everyone to that standard. Steichen needs help finding his standard and keeping everyone accountable.