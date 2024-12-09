3 Chargers that should be benched or fired after costly last-second loss to Chiefs
By Lior Lampert
Mounting an impressive second-half comeback to take a late fourth-quarter lead wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. Unfortunately for them, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to situations like this, and it showed.
Down one with roughly four and a half minutes remaining in the contest, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense was cool, calm and collected. Kansas City marched down the field on a 14-play drive, converting four first downs and setting up a game-winning field goal at the final second.
Matthew Wright's boot secured a ninth consecutive AFC West title for the Chiefs, simultaneously shattering any hopes the Chargers had of stealing the divisional crown. However, Los Angeles is still in good standing to make the playoffs, based on ESPN analytics gives them a 91 percent chance of doing so. Nevertheless, losing in that fashion can never be a good feeling, especially against a rival.
With that in mind, these three Chargers did themselves and the team no favors in Kansas City on Sunday Night Football. Subsequently, they should ride the pine, considering the stakes will only be raised from this point forward.
3 Chargers that should be benched or fired after costly last-second loss to Chiefs
3. Jalen Reagor
What exactly is Jalen Reagor's function on the Charges? If he's ceding kick and punt return work to Derius Davis and not garnering looks as a wide receiver, what's the point?
Davis logged nine special teams snaps to Reagor's four. Moreover, the latter posted a 32 percent offensive snap share rate, drawing one target despite being out there for nearly a third of the action. That is wind-sprint usage at its finest, which is detrimental to an already-ailing Chargers pass-catching corps.
Even on a night when the Chargers didn't have ascending rookie wideout Ladd McConkey at their disposal, Justin Herbert wasn't looking Reagor's way. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has a one-time Pro Bowler in DJ Chark that they seem hell-bent on integrating incredibly slowly upon returning from injury.
Reagor is taking up space on a Chargers squad with minimal (if any) room for error. How long can head coach Jim Harbaugh continue trotting him out there before it costs them? The Bolts need any playmaking juice they can get, and the 2020 first-round pick severely lacks that.
2. Will Dissly
Will Dissly enjoyed a nice month-plus long stretch operating as the Chargers' primary tight end and a safety valve for Herbert. Nonetheless, the seventh-year veteran's run is ostensibly over, given he's dealing with multiple nicks and bruises while seeing a downward trend in production.
Dissly was on the Week 13 injury report due to a groin issue before hurting his shoulder in the latest clash with the Chiefs. A player who suffered multiple season-ending injuries before, the increased workload has physically waned on him. It's becoming clear the wear and tear is taking a toll on the ex-Seattle Seahawk.
The Chargers should involve other tight ends to preserve Dissly's health and efficiency, which they began doing with Stone Smartt (albeit slightly out of necessity). The snap distribution between them was nearly even, and the latter capitalized on his expanded role, catching three passes for 54 scoreless yards.
1. Gus Edwards
While the Chargers have leaned on Gus Edwards following J.K. Dobbins' IR stint, the seasoned tailback has been arguably their most futile backfield option.
Over the past three games (including the one Dobbins exited), Edwards has yielded 79 yards on 25 carries. His 3.16 yards per attempt is well below the league average (4.4), with the only saving grace being that he's managed to fall into the end zone twice. Regardless, it's apparent the bruising runner's best days are far behind him.
Edwards' familiarity with Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman and understanding of the play-caller's system has allowed him the first crack at replacing Dobbins. But undrafted rookie Kimani Vidal has provided the ground game with an element of explosiveness they've been missing. It's time to take the training wheels off and unleash the youngster.
Vidal recorded 34 yards on eight rushes to Edwards' 10-36 line. The box score doesn't necessarily reflect it, but the 2023 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year was the Chargers' best back in primetime. Harbaugh and Roman felt the tide turn, given that the former out-snapped the latter for the first time all year.