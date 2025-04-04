Chargers projected QB depth chart after signing Trey Lance to backup Justin Herbert

With weeks to go until the 2025 NFL Draft, quarterback was not on anyone's list of needs for the Los Angeles Chargers. The team already has Justin Herbert locked up for the long haul, after all, plus a veteran in Taylor Heinicke who could at least keep the team afloat for a short period should Herbert ever be forced to miss time. Actually getting Herbert someone to throw to, as well as some help in the defensive trenches, figured to be far more pressing.

But that didn't stop the Chargers from making an addition to their QB room anyway, as the team reportedly reached an agreement with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance on Friday afternoon. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million.

ESPN sources: former Cowboys and 49ers QB Trey Lance reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Los Angeles Chargers. Lance and Taylor Heinicke are now behind starting QB Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/CaOZiWMLPa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2025

It's not clear exactly what role the Chargers have in mind for Lance, who failed to live up to lofty expectations (or stay healthy) with the San Francisco 49ers and didn't do much of anything after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys. But $6 million or so is not-insignificant money, which seems to suggest he has some believers in the building. Will that be enough for him to supplant Heinicke for the QB2 job?

Updated Chargers quarterback depth chart after signing Trey Lance

Position Player QB1 Justin Herbert QB2 Taylor Heinicke QB3 Trey Lance

It's hard to see it, even given the physical tools that Lance has long displayed. Heinicke certainly isn't anyone's idea of a star, but he's at least flashed competent play as a starter in the NFL, which is more than you can say for Lance at this point.

If Herbert were to go down, L.A. would mostly be trying to just buy some time and win games on defense; Heinicke would seem to be a better fit for that role, considering Lance's penchant for negative plays throughout his career. It's not the worst flier, but it's hard to see the upside; even if Lance starts to move toward his ceiling in training camp, it's not like that will crank up the heat on Herbert's seat.