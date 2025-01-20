This cheap Steelers-Patriots trade could give Justin Fields a run for his money
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in quarterback hell. They don’t know if they want to commit to Russell Wilson after his late season collapse, believe in Justin Fields or even entertain a sixth quarterback starting over a three-season period.
It’s amazing a team with a revolving door of quarterbacks is not only finding ways to win but end up in the playoffs. Nonetheless, the Steelers have to decide what exactly they want to do. And the latest idea floated is adding another quarterback.
Joe Milton III stunned football fans when he torched the Buffalo Bills’ second unit in the season finale. He threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut.
Could the Steelers be interested in bringing him in and giving him a chance? If they do, what does that mean for Wilson and Justin Fields?
Why the Steelers should caution a Joe Milton trade unless they plan on keeping Russell Wilson for another year
The Steelers shouldn’t jump at Milton if they don’t plan on bringing Russell Wilson back. Wilson was always going to not just be a bridge quarterback but also a mentor to his younger protege. This season, it was clear Wilson’s games are numbered in the NFL.
But it doesn’t mean they can’t squeeze the last bit of value out of him in preparation for the younger incumbent. Personally, it wouldn’t make sense to kick Wilson to the curb and bring in Milton to be Fields’ backup.
Fields has shown his inconsistencies and the Steelers might not be the most efficient offense next year without a solid veteran under center. If they do want to bring in Milton, it would make sense to let Fields go and bring Wilson back.
While he didn’t look great to close the season. Wilson still has value with the Steelers. And I think around a better offensive system that doesn’t involve Arthur Smith, the Steelers are better than they were this year.
Milton looked like a rookie quarterback with a lot of upside in the season finale, don’t get me wrong. But he’s a massive gamble for a player that needs development. Again, don’t lose sight of the fact that he was playing against backups in that game.
We haven’t seen what he looks like against a first team defense in the NFL yet. And banking on him to look like he did day one in a new system is irresponsible. That said, if he learns from Wilson for a year or two, it could be the perfect cheap option to hopefully solve the Steelers’ long term quarterback question.