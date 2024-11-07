Sure sounds like DJ Moore is taking Justin Fields trade frustration out on Caleb Williams
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Bears have shown flashes this season. Caleb Williams looks like the real deal and, if Ryan Poles is able to surround him with the right weapons and play-caller, perhaps the Windy City might finally have quarterback play its proud of. But that time is not now.
DJ Moore is the Bears No. 1 wideout, but he's not playing like it. The Bears provided him financial security and a quarterback who can put the ball anywhere he wants it. Still, Moore seems displeased. In the last three weeks, Moore has combined for 10 catches, and has broken the 30-yard barrier just once. Against the Cardinals, a replay appears to show the disgruntled wide receiver walking off the field in the middle of a Williams scramble.
When asked about that play in particular, Moore claimed he tweaked his ankle, all the while smiling. He didn't do much to quell the concerns of Bears fans.
Caleb Williams vows to reconnect with DJ Moore in next Bears game
Rather than speak out against Moore, the Bears are coddling him. For now, Chicago knows they need an involved and engaged wide receiving corps to help with Williams development. The young Bears QB spoke up about getting Moore the ball more frequently after practice.
“Obviously it’s not in a place, from the past games,” Williams said. “Both of us. It’s frustrating. You’ve got a guy that’s so special, and not being able to connect and hit on certain passes is frustrating for myself. I know it’s frustrating for him because, as a wide receiver especially, you only get but so many chances, so many times the ball comes your way in a game and things like that.”
Why is DJ Moore frustrated with Caleb Williams and the Bears?
That was a very mature answer from Williams, who in his rookie season has shown he has what it takes to lead an NFL locker room. Just last offseason, Moore made it clear that he was on the record as to wanting Justin Fields to remain the team's signal-caller.
“His growth has been phenomenal,” Moore said at the time of Fields. “If you look at the games where he came back off of injury, he’s been everything you could ask out of a quarterback. Puts us in a position to win, getting the ball to his playmakers and if he’s gotta do it himself he does it himself and takes it like 50, 60 yards and does his thing. That’s all you can ask, is just steady growth and that’s what he did.”
Of course, the Bears did not take Moore's advice, and ditched Fields in favor of Williams. The USC product is the better quarterback – there is no denying that now – but part of being a better downfield passer is that Williams is able to share the wealth. With Fields, Moore put up better numbers, but he has yet to form that kind of bond with Williams.
Perhaps this is all unintentional. Moore has surely moved on, he is a professional and wants to win after all. But his recent actions, paired with allegations that Williams is 'bossy' in the huddle, aren't a great look. Turn the page already, DJ.