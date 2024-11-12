3 more Chicago Bears who shouldn't be back in 2025 to save Caleb Williams career
The Chicago Bears might've just hit rock bottom. They entered the 2024 campaign with so much promise, but after an embarrassing loss at home against the lowly New England Patriots, they're now 4-5 on the year. Their playoff hopes aren't dead yet, but it certainly isn't looking promising right now.
What was most appalling about Sunday's performance was the fact that the Bears managed to score a total of three points against a subpar Patriots defense. Three points with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and his slew of weapons is insane in the worst possible way.
The result of what's been a frustrating season was the Bears firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday morning. That was warranted as the play calling has been far from stellar this season, but more moves are going to have to be made this offseason to give Williams the best chance to live up to his potential in a Bears uniform.
The moves that are going to have to come involve these three individuals not coming back.
3) Larry Borom hasn't made much of an impact this season
Larry Borom played a major role for the Bears in each of his first three NFL seasons. He even appeared in 16 of Chicago's 17 games last season. His value comes from the fact that he's been used as a swing tackle for the Bears.
After appearing in 16 games last season, though, Borom has appeared in only two contests this season. Injury has played a role, but even before he suffered his ankle injury in their final preseason game, he was getting phased out of the offense. The Bears have 25-year-old Braxton Jones and 23-year-old Darnell Wright as their tackles of the future.
The Bears can bring him back as a backup, but chances are, Borom will look elsewhere where he can get more playing time. Plus, with how bad the offensive line has been this season, Chicago would benefit from moving on too.
2) Chris Morgan has not helped the Bears offensive line
As mentioned above, the Bears offensive line is a mess. Williams has to play better than he has even with the bad offensive line, but how much success do you believe a rookie can have when he's under fire every time he drops back? Chris Morgan, the team's offensive line coach is an easy scapegoat, and the players have to perform, but it's hard to look at what's going on and not place some of the blame on his shoulders.
Williams has been sacked 38 times in nine games, four more than any other quarterback. The next most-sacked quarterback who has played nine games is Geno Smith with 28. The difference is staggering, and something has to change.
Unfortunately, this has been a theme in Chicago since Morgan became the team's offensive line coach ahead of the 2022 season. Justin Fields was sacked 55 times in 2022, second most in the NFL. He was sacked 44 times in 2023, ranking fifth overall despite playing in only 13 games. Some of this is on the players and GM, obviously, but Fields and Williams have not had good units protecting them.
The Bears offensive line was ranked as the NFL's 11th-best unit entering the season by PFF, showing that the personnel is a whole lot better than the results have been. Coaching deserves some of the blame. It's time for a change.
1) The Bears should've already moved on from Matt Eberflus already
Firing Shane Waldron was needed, but that only solved one problem. The Bears clearly have a Matt Eberflus problem that they must solve sooner than later.
If we're being honest, there's no reason that Eberflus should've begun the season as the man in charge to begin with. He's a defensive-minded head coach, and the Bears just drafted their quarterback of the future. Wouldn't it have been better to bring in a brilliant offensive mind to help mentor him?
As if that isn't bad enough, he entered the year having gone 10-24 as Chicago's head coach. It's never ideal to fire a head coach after two seasons and having to consistently cycle through head coaches isn't fun, but how many head coaches survive when they're more games under .500 than they have wins through two seasons? The answer can't be very many.
It's pretty clear that Eberflus has lost the locker room. This Bears team is too talented to get utterly humiliated at home against the Patriots. Again, players need to be better, but it's not hard to see that Eberflus deserves a large chunk of the blame for what's transpired. Fortunately, the chances of him being brought back next season have to be close to zero at this point.
It's good that Eberflus admitted his Waldron mistake, but that feels like more of a last-ditch effort to save his job anyway. It's time for a major reset with Eberflus next out the door.