There's 2 reasons for hope in Chicago, but the front office won't act on it

The Los Angeles Lakers were the bearers of some good and bad news Saturday night. On the positive side, LeBron James returned to the lineup as they gear up for the postseason. But Coby White and the Chicago Bulls couldn't have cared less about LeBron's return.

Chicago scorched the Lakers 146-115. White led the way with 36 points. This game can't be classified as a 'he only shows up against the Lakers' game. White has performed like this repeatedly this season. This was his fourth 30-point game in March alone.

Quick triples, efficient trips to the charity stripe, and improved finishing have fueled White's run. Overall, the Bulls remain in no man's land; which direction should they take?

Subscribe to the Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like it, share it with an enemy!

Chicago Bulls can't help but be in the middle, but moving a surging guard was the right move

When the Bulls traded away Zach LaVine at the deadline and got their 2025 pick back in return, it seemed like the tank was on. They couldn't move Nikola Vučević, but he hasn't been the one to invade the tank.

Coby White and a surging Josh Giddey still give the few Bulls fans zeroed in on wins and losses hope. White is on an incredible run, but the young and promising Giddey may be even more head-turning.

Giddey is only 22 years old with a boatload of potential. His inability to gain respect as a shooter got him on bench duty in crunch time in OKC. His fate was similar early in the year for Chicago, but the tides have shifted. Giddey's up to 22/10/9.8 in the last five. Teams still aren't selling out to close out, but he's shooting 38 percent from three on the season.

The driving and finishing ability is still concerning, but he's improved by using more strength-based finishes rather than overly relying on the floater in the paint. These guards have kept the Bulls in the play-in hunt, and the Miami Heat's recent funk could help catapult Chicago into the playoffs.

This is Chicago for you. They tried to establish a direction with LaVine out the door, but the emergence of these young guards (plus Matas turning the corner) could lead to the front office trying to build around these two. That'd be a fun group, but ultimately, the ceiling isn't too high.

White has been destructive, and his price tag is going up. Chicago has already committed to Patrick Williams, which appears to have been a mistake. Chicago should be more careful about handing out more seismic contracts. Big-money deals should guarantee they won't be in the same spot they've been in since the Derrick Rose era: not good enough to compete, not bad enough to get higher than the seventh pick.

Could a Coby White trade make sense for the Chicago Bulls?

I'd like them to make a deal with the Orlando Magic, a team they have a trade history with. They acquired Vu from this team and shipped out Wendell Carter Jr. I'm not sure either team was satisfied with the players (not picks) from this swap.

The Magic would be satisfied getting their hands on a player like White. Orlando needs more shooting and playmaking than scoring, but someone at the guard position who can fill it up improves that dreadful 27th-ranked offense.

A trio of Paolo Bachero, Franz Wagner, and Coby White wouldn't lack firepower. White is a combo guard by nature, and those jumbo playmakers don't mind having the ball in their hands. The lack of shooting and spacing is the main detriment to that Magic offense. White's ability to thrive as a catch-and-shoot guard (38 percent) would bring life to this squad.

Coby White's contract expires at the end of next season. A scorer capable of going for over 25 will warrant more than the $12 million he's getting now. From a team-building perspective, it makes sense for the Bulls to go even younger and let the Giddey and Matas wave ride while the Magic receives a player in White who can help them push for a decent offense.