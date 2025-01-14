The Whiteboard: Zach LaVine proves we've lost the plot
By Quinn Everts
Zach LaVine is playing the best basketball of his career, but nobody wants him.
The Bulls star has a legitimate All-Star case. He's averaging 24 points per game, has scored 30-plus points in six straight games and he's shooting 45 percent from 3-point range, the fifth-best mark in the NBA — but Chicago still can't find anyone to take on his contract.
That contract, which has about $95 million remaining and runs through 2027, remains the roadblock for any possible LaVine trade. Other teams are scared to put it on their books. In recent years, hesitancy to trade for the now-29-year-old made a semblance of sense; LaVine's big contract plus inconsistent production from him plus injury concerns combined to form a flag too red for other teams to take a risk on.
But now two of those three risks don't feel like risks at all. LaVine is productive nightly and he's played in 34 of Chicago's 39 games. I can think of about a dozen teams that he would help greatly right now; you're telling me Tyronn Lue or Jamahl Mosley wouldn't love adding a guy who can score 30 a few times a week?
Everyone is scared of a big contract
I don't believe that the moral panic about the NBA becoming robotic or one-dimensional holds much weight. But I do believe that the way that front offices view contracts has become shallow; big contract = bad has become the prevailing viewpoint around the NBA, and we've reached an inflection point. The fear of having a "bad contract" has stopped teams from acquiring good players — Zach LaVine is the latest example of this weird trend.
Just look at Minnesota, which traded away the second-best player on its roster after making the Western Conference Finals because of a theoretical money crunch.
Karl-Anthony Towns will make over $50 million in 2025 and 2026, then over $60 million in 2026-27 — that huge contract caused Minnesota to flip Towns for two role players, because giving Towns a huge paycheck, and that being the reason Minnesota potentially went over the second apron was too scary for Glen Taylor to bear. Cowardice!
But Towns is making that much money because he's a great NBA player. The thought stream that "you have to pay him $60 million in a few years" being used to exonerate the Wolves front office for a dreadful move is silly. Of course, you have to pay him a lot ... he was your second-best player and you were in the conference finals ... that's how this works ... if someone is good at their job you have to compensate them...
Staying in the second apron for two years causes some real roadblocks for a front office; I understand that. But being scared of losing a first-round pick in 2032 or not being able to aggregate salaries in a hypothetical trade are not reasons to limit your team building now; they weren't for the Wolves this summer, and they're still not for offensively challenged teams who would greatly benefit from LaVine in their lineups.
Winning the NBA Finals is probably cool. But you know what's even cooler, according to NBA front offices? The mid-level exception! Future picks! Cap flexibility! Woohoo!
NBA teams are built with the future in mind, and I'm not asking them to make desperate trades for the sake of it. But we've entered an era where a contract itself means more to a front office than the player attached to it. That seems counterproductive. The production that you pay a player for doesn't suddenly become less valuable once you're actually forced to fork over the money.
NBA news and rumors roundup
- The real way to "fix" the NBA is by putting Jalen Green and Ja Morant in every game, whether they're actually on the teams or not. On Monday, Green's 42 points outlasted Ja's 29 as Houston beat Memphis for the second time in a week. The battle for "second-best team in the West" is fun — Houston currently holds a two-game lead.
- Indiana is sizzling, whether you've noticed or not. The Pacers have won six straight — including a 15-point win against the Cavs on Sunday. A rematch in Indiana will take place on Tuesday. Fun! Tyrese Haliburton being doubtful with hamstring tightness ... not fun.
- Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley had a face-to-face discussion, according to Shams Charania. It didn't go well as Butler told Riley he won't sign a new deal in Miami. I think someone could have told Pat that last week and saved him some time.
Halfway confidence level check in the West
Seeds five through 12 are separated by 3.5 games in the West. Here's my confidence level in each of those teams at the halfway point of the NBA season.
Dallas Mavericks: 8.5/10: It's not crazy to suggest another deep playoff run for Dallas. The Mavs are eighth in net rating, eighth in offense and twelfth in defense. Jaden Hardy has stepped up with Luka and Kyrie out which is a massive development.
Los Angeles Clippers: 6.5/10: Someone should tell this team to trade for Zach LaVine.
Los Angeles Lakers: 5.5/10: The roster isn't bad and having LeBron and AD will make it look very good on occasion. But there are not enough consistent scoring options to cancel out a pretty porous defense.
Minnesota Timberwolves: NA/10
Sacramento Kings: 7/10: Doug Christie is a miracle worker. I'm bought in to the Keon Ellis and Devin Carter Kings.
Phoenix Suns: 0/10: Not even a little bit. This was probably never going to work, and now it's not working. How can a team with two of the most thrilling basketball players alive be such a brutal watch?
San Antonio Spurs: 9/10: This team exists on its own scale. This isn't a 9/10 confidence level for 2025 — moreso a vote of confidence for the entirety of what the franchise is doing. I can't get over how wrong I was about this team.
Golden State Warriors: 3.5/10: Hell of a run, but this thing is over.