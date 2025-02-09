Chicago Cubs don't have to look far for their ideal Dylan Cease backup plan
The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason as an afterthought in the National League Central. The Milwaukee Brewers have dominated the division for years while the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates have some of the best young players in the game. Instead of sitting on their hands, the Cubs have taken matters into their own hands in order to put themselves atop the division in 2025.
Chicago has added superstar Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros this winter. They're also still in pursuit of free agent third baseman Alex Bregman. If the Cubs can land Bregman, they would finish a borderline criminal level heist of the Astros' core.
But the Cubs are also looking to add a starting pitcher before the 2025 season begins. While they have a solid rotation led by breakout star Shota Imanaga, they could use another ace atop their staff, especially during this win-now 2025 campaign.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
The Cubs could pivot from one Padres ace to the next this offseason
Enter the San Diego Padres. The Padres are reportedly shopping both their top starting pitchers, Dylan Cease and Michael King.
Cease has been rumored to be on the trade block for quite some time now, yet he hasn't been dealt to this point. The Padres are reportedly asking for an absurd return in exchange for their right handed ace. But with Cease's contract expiring at the end of the season and him seemingly chasing a massive contract next offseason, it's tough for any team, including the Cubs, to give up a huge haul for the righty.
So the Cubs could quickly pivot to King instead. King is very talented as well, though he hasn't dominated on the big stage as a starter for the same period of time as Cease. With that in mind, his trade value is likely a bit lower than Cease's.
King comes with a mutual option in 2026, which potentially gives him an additional year of control if the righty opts into the deal.
If the Cubs don't want to pay the price to bring in Cease, the Padres would likely be very willing to deal King to the Windy City instead. And it wouldn't be a bad idea for either side involved.