Chicago Cubs gossip suggests Alex Bregman made his decision days ago
By Austin Owens
After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Houston Astros, two-time all-star Alex Bregman hit the free agent market this offseason. He reportedly rejected a six-year, $156 million deal from his former club, indicating that his time in Houston had come to an end.
The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers have been linked to Bregman all winter but recent rumors suggest that the Chicago Cubs are actually the favorites to land him. In fact, there is a chance that this has already happened.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Alex Bregman could have already made decision to join Cubs
According to Michael Canter of Cubs Insider, Alex Bregman has already made the choice to join the Chicago Cubs. Canter claims to have a relative that is close with the Bregman family and has been informed the Cubs are in agreement with the third baseman on a deal.
This is currently purely speculation and obviously has not been confirmed by the Cubs organization. Canter states that Bregman’s potential contract is for four years and worth more than $100 million and describes the details of the contract as 'unique'. With Bregman reportedly seeking a long-term deal or a short-term deal with a high AAV, this would be a happy median.
If the Cubs were able to snag Bregman, their lineup would become much more dangerous from a power standpoint. Even though Chicago finished 10 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central a season ago, they remained in playoff contention until the last few weeks of the year. Signing Bregman could have the Cubs playing meaningful games in October.