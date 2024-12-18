3 blockbuster moves the Cubs can make with Cody Bellinger's money
It's official: the Chicago Cubs have traded Cody Bellinger to the Yankees for RHP Cody Poteet. In the immediate aftermath, near-sightedness will tell you the cheap Cubs dumped his salary for somebody that has nowhere near as much value. However, the Cubs have several plans already in place after moving Bellinger.
Freeing up Bellinger's money isn't about Poteet; it's about strengthening the team for 2025 by filling more holes on the roster while freeing up money to take a run at new superstar Kyle Tucker long-term. Here are three moves the Cubs should look to make after moving Bellinger's salary off the books.
3. Luis Castillo makes way too much sense for the Cubs
I'm sticking with the narrative here that just because the Cubs freed up Bellinger money, doesn't mean it should immediately go back on the books to one player. In theory, the funds are there to trade for Castillo, should he waive his no-trade clause. It makes more sense for the Cubs' future to hold on to some of those funds and dip into their surplus of prospects for a trade.
Castillo still has three years left on his contract, along with a vesting option for a fourth year, and his production vs. AAV is solid for who he is as a player. This is the move the Cubs should make if they aren't planning to keep Kyle Tucker long-term. However, keeping Tucker, even by re-signing him in free agency, must be priority No. 1, which means saving money where possible.
2. Jesus Luzardo is also available as a Cubs rotation addition
For the better part of the last week, it's been speculated that the Cubs are eyeing Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins. Now more than ever, this move makes sense for the Cubs given the funds they would save in the long term. When healthy, Luzardo is a No. 2 or solid No. 3 option in any team's starting rotation, but health is the most significant factor.
After receiving Tommy John surgery in high school, Luzardo's elbow soreness in 2024 was worrisome, not to mention the lumbar fracture that kept him out the rest of the season. He's a cheap alternative who keeps the Cubs financially flexible for the future, but if they take on injury risk with their money available, then one man makes more sense than Luzardo.
3. Walker Buehler is the most affordable pitcher Cubs could sign
The move that makes the most sense for the Cubs is to sign Walker Buehler to a one-year pillow deal with a mutual option for next season if they can lure him to Chicago with a higher salary since they have the money now to do so. Seeing how good Buehler looked in the World Series against the New York Yankees, he proved he was back to form. After struggling most of the year after his return from Tommy John surgery, it would be ill-advised for teams to offer a multi-year deal.
Whereas trading for Luzardo makes sense because he is cheaper than Castillo, keeping money free for a run at Tucker next winter does as well. It would be even better if the Cubs could find a way to land Buehler in a way that ensures they aren't stuck with him after this year. Buehler passed the eye test in the postseason, and assuming he stays healthy in 2025 is as risky as assuming Luzardo can. Therefore, Buehler is worth the look over Luzardo, given the same concerns and the fact the Cubs would have more money next season.
If the deal is structured correctly, Buehler would undoubtedly opt out after 2025 if he has a good year. They could almost certainly get him if there were a player option for 2026, but the risk there is if he performs below expectation and the Cubs are stuck with his deal in 2026. A mutual option makes the most sense for any team. Chicago is pushing their chips in for 2025, and Buehler could be their best rotation addition.