Chicago Sky remade their roster but didn't fix the biggest problem

The Chicago Sky added to WNBA offseason chaos by trading Angel Reese — the most followed WNBA player on Instagram who led the league in rebounds during the 2024 and 2025 seasons — for the Atlanta Dream’s first-round picks in both the 2027 and 2028 drafts. General manager Jeff Pagliocca had originally traded the 2026 No. 2 WNBA draft pick (later used to select Olivia Miles) to acquire Reese back in 2024.

Reese’s departure paved the way for an entirely revamped roster, including veteran guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, forward Azurá Stevens, and No. 5 overall draft pick Gabriela Jáquez.

Reese’s trade is not the first management decision to make Sky fans scratch their heads. After winning the 2021 WNBA championship, the team traded core player Diamond DeShields, who was the 2018 third overall pick and named to the 2019 WNBA All-Star team, to the Phoenix Mercury. After their 2022 run to the WNBA semifinals as second seed, Chicago failed to retain star talent Emma Meesseman and Candace Parker, both of whom were selected to be a part of the WNBA All-Star game that season. Back in 2017, Elena Delle Donne threatened to sit the season out until Chicago allowed her to be traded.

While each instance might be justifiable individually, together they suggest a deeper disconnect between players and management. Roster churn is only the tip of the iceberg.

The Chicago Sky aren't on the same page

Majority owner Michael Alter has come under intense scrutiny due to a lawsuit filed by the team’s minority owners alleging Alter of engaging in what the lawsuit calls “self dealing.” Put simply, the lawsuit accuses Alter of diluting minority ownership stakes while increasing the relative value of his own shares during a period of growth. The lawsuit also alleges that Alter never established a formal board of directors and has operated the franchise “as his private concern.”

The ownership dispute is not the only legal controversy plaguing the franchise. A resident of Bedford Park alleged that the village committed $32.8 million in public funds to help build the Sky’s new practice facility, “SKYTOWN,” without following proper legal proceedings meant to protect local taxpayers. The suit claims the project, initially valued at $38 million, has grown to roughly $60 million, with its footprint expanding from about 40,000 to 80,000 square feet. The village has covered 72 percent of construction costs, yet will be used exclusively by Sky players. The filing also alleges that Alter was late on the Sky’s $1.5 million payment, which he covered with a personal check.

Prior to “SKYTOWN,” the Sky practiced at a recreation center located in the Chicago suburb, Deerfield, about 29 miles from the team’s home arena. Players shared locker rooms and weight rooms with the public, a stark reality compared to state-of-the-art facilities now used by teams like the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Seattle Storm, and Golden State Valkyries .

Whether the legal claims are ultimately proven or dismissed, the pattern of disputes surrounding ownership and infrastructure signals a lack of transparency and commitment to Chicago's players and fan base. Roster revamps cannot solve deeper institutional issues. Until governance becomes a priority, the country's third-largest city will not have a franchise that matches its potential.

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