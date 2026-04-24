2027 WNBA Free Agency is shaping up to be just as crazy as 2026

If it felt like there was more movement around the WNBA this offseason, it's because there was. When signing their last contracts, almost all eligible players ensured they would be negotiating a new one, whether with a new team or their existing team, this offseason — simply because they knew there'd be a new CBA in place.

All of those names being unrestricted free agents left some teams looking entirely different for the 2026 season. There are a lot of new faces in new colors this season — and we could be looking at a repeat situation next offseason.

Here are a few of the top players who chose to sign one-year contracts, leaving them unrestricted free agents again next year.

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Some fans were definitely confused by this one. Napheesa Collier has spent all seven of her years in the WNBA with the Lynx, now entering her eighth season with the franchise. She is one of the best players in the league, so it was a shock to no one that she was given a supermax deal. But did a one-year deal mean she wasn't totally bought in on Minnesota?

When asked, Phee said, "I'm so focused on right now with my injury and this year and winning a championship...just focused on this year and winning." Collier is still rehabbing from ankle surgeries she got this offseason. She is expected to get back on the court in early June. If I'm a Lynx fan, I'm not sweating this too much right now. Seemingly, Collier is fairly committed to Minnesota and bringing a championship to the city. But the team also lost some key pieces this offseason—could she be waiting to see how things pan out before making her decision?

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Jackie Young has spent her entire career with the Aces and seems completely loyal to them. When asked about how she approached free agency, she said, "I didn't take any meetings, and obviously I love it here... This is where I want to be. My mindset was always to come back to Vegas."

Young is a critical part of Las Vegas's success and I can imagine they won't want to part ways with her any time soon. I assume her taking a one-year deal is simply to leave her options open to negotiate a different deal with the Aces later—for now, I don't think Young has her eyes set on leaving.

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelsey Mitchell is another incredibly loyal player. She was drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2018 and remained with them through the thick and thin, despite quickly becoming one of the best guards in the league. Mitchell said, "For all the right reasons, I knew Fever was a priority. I knew that I wanted to be a Fever girl again."

She continued by crediting her relationships with players like Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark for having a role in her staying. I do believe Mitchell would possibly explore leaving Indiana; a one-year deal could be more proof of that. But, on the same note, the Fever's 2026 season is looking promising. I think it would be difficult for Mitchell to leave a thriving team, especially when she's seen this team at its worst.

Brittney Griner, Connecticut Sun

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittney Griner's move to the Connecticut Sun for the 2026 season made complete sense to me. This is the Sun's last season in Connecticut before the team moves to Houston; Houston happens to be BG's hometown. I believe she will most likely play in Houston for a season or two before retiring. The one-year deal is likely just for safety and renegotiation purposes. Any player signing with a new team, especially one that might be struggling, is more likely to leave their options open in the next offseason. But, I have all the confidence in the world that we'll be seeing Griner as a Houston Comet next season.

Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I will assume Kelsey Plum taking a one-year deal is also for future negotiation reasons. Her $999,999 contract was a topic of conversation on social media, with a lot of fans wondering where the one extra dollar went that would have put her at one million. Well, it turns out that Plum could have taken the max $1.4 contract, but opted to take a little less so that the Sparks would have more breathing room to sign other high-quality elite players. That should tell us Plum is fairly bought-in and really wants to succeed in Los Angeles. I'd assume she'll re-evaluate next offseason and possibly ask for a higher deal or move on.

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Nneka Ogwumike is one of the elite pieces joining Kelsey Plum in Los Angeles this year. She spent the first 12 years of her WNBA career in Los Angeles after they drafted her as the first-overall pick in 2012. Her accolades with the Sparks are never-ending, including a WNBA Championship. She is also second in all-time both minutes and points scored for the franchise. Her situation could be similar to Brittney Griner's in that she may have her eyes set on ending her career in a specific city. I can imagine that city for Ogwumike would be Los Angeles. But don't get me wrong, she hasn't shown any signs of slowing down yet.

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