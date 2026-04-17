Angel Reese, Satou Sabally and more WNBA players who will fit perfectly with their new team

With the chaos of a new CBA, a fast free agency period and a whole new draft class entering the league, it could be getting hard to keep up with where players are going to be this WNBA season. Free agency is still ongoing and rosters don't have to be finalized until a few days before the season kicks off on May 8. So, there are still more moves to be made through training camp.

For now, we can talk about the big moves that have been finalized. We'll be seeing some big names in new colors this season. Here's a list of five players I think will mesh perfectly with their new squad.

Gabby Williams, Golden State Valkyries

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries exceeded expectations in 2025, becoming the first expansion team to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. They are trying to build on that success during the 2026 season. Signing Gabby Williams not only brings veteran experience to a fairly young roster but also an unmatched skill set. Last season, Williams led the league in steals, averaging 2.3 per game. She fits right into a system that showed off its strong defensive prowess last year. Golden State finished third in the league with a defensive rating of 100.6 in 2025.

Williams is the ultimate two-way player, as well. She finds her teammates solid opportunities, averaging 4.2 assists per game last season. We should see this on full display as two of Williams' teammates from the French National Team are in Golden State. Williams, Janelle Salaün and Iliana Rupert all competed together at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

ATL Barbie is coming in full swing. Over the last two years, Chicago has only won a total of 23 games. Angel Reese had two great years in Chicago in terms of personal performance. Plus, the fanbase fully embraced her and she performed at a whole new level, but I think it's safe to say it was time for a change for the star. In my opinion, Reese only raises the Dream's threat level. They were already considered top contenders last season and managed to keep their core players, like Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada during free agency. Atlanta should be an incredible match for a player who's ready to win with other elite talent.

Atlanta coach Karl Smesko also believes that the Reese addition will be a great fit. He told ESPN, "She makes us more versatile on offense. She's going to get us extra possessions. We're going to be able to get out and run, so all the things we really like to do. That's going to make us even better at it."

Satou Sabally, New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Satou Sabally is a huge addition to this New York Liberty squad that has been at the top of the standings for the past few seasons. New York has kept their elite core of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, making this signing an even better fit. The group just got even bigger. Try getting a bucket up when Stewart, Jones and Sabally are all on the court. Along with her height and versatility, Sabally is bringing her own championship experience to the Liberty after making the WNBA Finals in 2025 with the Phoenix Mercury.

Similar to Gabby Williams, Sabally is joining a team with some familiarity. Ionescu and Sabally played at Oregon for three seasons together. During the 2018-19 season, they led their squad to the Final Four. They were Oregon's top two scorers through that year. It will be exciting to see what this duo can do while back on the court together.

Alanna Smith, Dallas Wings

It's no secret the Wings had a less-than-admirable 2025 season. They had one of the worst defensive ratings in the league, with a 109.9 rating. So, signing the 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year should be a great fit. By herself, Smith was a great signing that brings immediate help to the Wings frontcourt, but there's also a lot of familiarity in Dallas for her. The Wings signed her former Lynx teammate Jessica Shepard. Plus, during the offseason, Smith and Arike Ogunbowale won the Unrivaled Championship together.

Alanna Smith brings so much versatility to this Wings squad. She has elite rim protection and the ability to score at a high-level. Wings GM Curt Miller described Smith as their "top-target" in free agency. He said, "She is one of the top two-way players in the WNBA who consistently impacts both sides of the ball... She can play multiple coverages and drastically affect shots around the paint. Offensively, we are excited to pair her with our outstanding guards, showcasing her ability to play inside or outside." In my opinion, there's no better place to sign than with a team that needs exactly what you excel at.

Gabriela Jaquez, Chicago Sky

UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez | James Snook-Imagn Images

I'm going to finish this list off with a draftee, because while what a player brings to a team can make them a great fit, sometimes what the team brings to the player is even more important. Gabriela Jaquez will get to learn from some of the league's most experienced veterans. The Chicago Sky selecting Jaquez may have been a shock to some, but after her massive NCAA Championship performance, it was clear her draft stock had risen.

This year's Chicago Sky team looks entirely different after their success in free agency. Skylar Diggins, Rickea Jackson, Azurá Stevens and Dijonai Carrington all joined. A team that has been on the losing side of things now looks like it could really compete this season. Now, how does Jaquez fit in with this brand-new Chicago Sky squad? Firstly, she'll be learning from one of the greatest two-way guards the league has to offer in Skylar Diggins. Jaquez has a lot of the same traits we see in Diggins, like her energy and persistence on both offense and defense. Not only will we see those traits develop, but they could also be what gets her more playing time.

When asked about the Jaquez selection, Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca said, "It’s hard for us to pass up on a 6-foot shooter that plays hard." He later added, "She doesn’t quit..She’ll dig out a loose ball or rebound up 30 or down 30. That’s who we’re trying to be now, tough all the time."

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