WNBA Power Rankings: A first look at a brand new league

I'm not sure we've seen an offseason more chaotic than the one the WNBA just had. First, we had the stress of CBA negotiations that could've ended in either a players' strike and season cancellation or a groundbreaking deal that would change the course of women's basketball forever. I think we're all glad it was the latter. Now, free agency and the draft have turned most teams' rosters upside down. We'll have to get used to all these new faces in new cities pretty quickly as the first regular-season game tips off on Friday, May 8.

With that being said, now that the offseason is coming to an end, it's time to start discussing what really matters. How might these teams mesh and perform when they finally hit the court? Here are our preseason WNBA power rankings.

15. Portland Fire

It's no secret that this year's expansion teams have taken different approaches in their inaugural seasons. The Portland Fire don't seem to be in a "win now" mindset; they are seemingly building for the long game. For example, with their first pick in the draft, at No. 7, they selected Iyana Martín. Martín is a phenomenal guard from Spain, but will not be joining the league until next season. They selected some great players, like Bridget Carleton and Carla Leite, in the expansion draft — but it's clear Portland isn't looking to come out swinging; instead, they'll take time to develop and lean into their long-term vision.

14. Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Connecticut Sun is still a fairly young team. They've kept their core group from last season in Leila Lacan, Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow. Their 2025 second-leading scorer, Marina Mabrey, has joined the Toronto Tempo, and it still remains unclear what their top-leading scorer, Tina Charles, plans to do for the 2026 season. They did see two free agency additions in 2024 WNBA Champion, Kennedy Burke and 9-time All-Star Brittney Griner.

Those newcomers will help in the paint, but the Sun will need to have more success shooting this season. They were last in the league in 2025, shooting only 30.2 percent from beyond the arc. Although, they did a fairly good job selecting shooters at the draft. We'll see how guard Gianna Kneepkens fits into and helps this already young squad.

13. Seattle Storm

The Storm took quite the hit in free agency, as four of their five starters departed. Replacing Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, Brittney Sykes and Gabby Williams will be next to impossible. They also lost Erica Wheeler. And it was apparent they weren't looking to replace their stars, but instead enter a rebuilding period. This team's new core consists of Ezi Magbegor, Dom Malonga, Natisha Hiedeman, Jordan Horston and draftee Flau'Jae Johnson. At least I can assume that might be the Storm's starting five. The Storm also drafted Awa Fam with the third-overall pick. The frontcourt duo of Malonga and Fam will take time to develop, but Seattle is seemingly just fine with that.

12. Toronto Tempo

Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

I love how aggressively the Toronto Tempo has approached their inaugural season. The Tempo front office seems to be building a team that they want to see have a real chance at winning. They selected Marina Mabrey in the expansion draft, and immediately gave her an elite backcourt partner in 2025 All-Star Brittney Sykes during free agency. The Tempo also had signings from Temi Fagbenle and Isabelle Harrison during free agency. They drafted sharp-shooter Kiki Rice with their first draft pick. It will, of course, take time for this squad to get acquainted with each other on the court, but the potential is there.

11. Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky had one of the best free agencies this offseason. Their additions consist of seven-time All-Star Skylar Diggins, Rickea Jackson, Azurá Stevens, DiJonai Carrington, Jacy Sheldon and draftee Gabriela Jaquez. Just looking at these names together, I want to rank them higher but like a lot of these teams with new faces, it will take time on the court for them to really start to gel. With a leader like Skylar Diggins at the helm, this Chicago Sky team is in great hands. Stevens and Jackson also just spent the last two seasons together in Los Angeles. I think I'm most excited to see how this Sky team shapes up.

10. Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Ranking the Minnesota Lynx right now is incredibly hard, simply because no one is sure about Napheesa Collier's availability for the season. She had surgery on both ankles during the offseason, and it's unclear when she will make her 2026 season debut. Collier averaged 22.9 points per game in 2025. She'll be a big missing piece for this roster while she continues to recover. They also had some key departures in free agency, like Alanna Smith, Bridget Carleton, Jessica Shepard and Natisha Hiedeman. We all know we can never count this Minnesota Lynx squad out, though. They signed an elite big in Natasha Howard during free agency. She will help in Phee's absence. Also, the duo of returner Kayla McBride and newcomer Olivia Miles will be incredibly exciting to watch.

9. Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury is another team that took some pretty big hits during free agency, without any big additions. The biggest departure being Satou Sabally. Last season, Sabally averaged 16.3 points per game for the Merc. Luckily, Phoenix was able to keep its other two top scorers, Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas. Any team with Thomas and Copper at the helm is going to be solid, but they went all the way to the finals last season, so this year might be a bit of a downgrade. Although I'm not one to bet against Alyssa Thomas. Free agency is also still ongoing and trades are always an option, so maybe we'll see them make a move in hopes of filling the Sabally void.

8. Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron celebrates with forward Kiki Iriafen | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Washington Mystics have some serious decisions to make during training camp. They had six total picks in this year's WNBA Draft. They will definitely be waiving some players. It's been clear that Washington's strategy is to lean into and build around a younger group. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are coming back for year two after both having All-Star debuts last season. Georgia Amoore is expected to make her return after sitting out her rookie campaign due to a torn ACL. They also managed to keep restricted free agent Shakira Austin. With draft picks like Lauren Betts, Cotie McMahon, Rori Harmon, and Angela Dugalić, this team has serious potential, in my opinion. They missed the playoffs last season. I predict this season they won't.

7. Dallas Wings

If the Wings are just aiming to have a better season than last, they wouldn't have to work too hard. They finished dead last in the standings in 2025. Through free agency, it's become apparent that they're not just trying to have a better season; they want to have a great one. 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Alanna Smith, joined the Wings during free agency, along with Jessica Shepard and Alysha Clark. These additions, especially Smith, will be great for Dallas. And of course, choosing Azzi Fudd at No. 1 overall in this year's draft could not have been a better decision for Dallas. They shot only 30.4 from beyond the arc in 2025. I suspect Fudd will step that shooting up tremendously. I'm excited to see the trio of Arike Ogunbowale, Paige Bueckers and Fudd grow through the season.

6. Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After such an exciting and successful inaugural season, it will be intriguing to see how the Valkyries keep that energy going throughout year two. I'd say they're off to a pretty good start. During free agency, Golden State signed defensive weapon Gabby Williams. Last season with Seattle, Williams averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The departures of Monique Billings and Carla Leite will need to be adjusted to, but Golden State keeping Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton through free agency is important. This group has serious potential this season.

5. Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks are another team that saw quite a few changes during this offseason. Their key departures consist of Azurá Stevens, Rickea Jackson, Julie Allemand and Sarah Ashlee Barker. But they also signed one of the best available free agents in Nneka Ogwumike, who will make her return to Los Angeles. Ogwumike knows what it takes to win for the Sparks. She's already in the history books, including the 2016 WNBA Championship. She alone takes this team to another level. The Sparks managed to keep Kelsey Plum, one of the best shooters in the league, during free agency. They're another squad that missed the playoffs last season. I suspect this season will be different.

4. Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Indiana will likely be a top-contending team this season. They did not see any detrimental departures during free agency. Natasha Howard did leave; she averaged 11.4 points per game last season. But they were able to pick up Monique Billings, who had a great 2025 season with Golden State. Last season was riddled with injuries for this Fever squad, including Caitlin Clark, but they were still able to make the playoffs. This season, with the assumption that it will be fully healthy, should show even more growth. A fully healthy Caitlin Clark, who hasn't played WNBA basketball in over 9 months? I'm sure she'll have some major production for this Indiana squad this season. Indiana was third in the league in field-goal shooting last year. With Clark back on the floor, plus the addition of draftee Raven Johnson, they should only get better.

3. Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream is another team that didn't see much harmful change this offseason. They were able to keep their dynamic duo of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray together, plus keep Jordin Canada. Oh, and they had a major get when they acquired Angel Reese. Reese might not be as experienced as Brittney Griner, who the Dream lost in free agency, but she is absolutely dominant. Reese led the league in rebounds last season and was one of only two players to average a double-double. This squad will be elite. I can suspect they will be top contenders all season long.

2. New York Liberty

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and guard Sabrina Ionescu | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York has been a top contender year in and year out; this season should be no different. Their 'Big 3' of Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart all decided to stick around through free agency for a chance at another title together. Just those three are enough to convince me of the potential this season has for the Liberty. Then, you add free agent Satou Sabally into the mix and the likelihood of this being a great season increases. In a hopefully fully healthy season, another championship is absolutely the ceiling for this squad.

1. Las Vegas Aces

Speaking of championships. Yeah, this shouldn't surprise anyone. I'd love to say, "Oh, the Aces didn't see many changes during the offseason, so they should see just about the same level of success." But no, somehow this team obtained more weapons during the offseason to make them even better. Chennedy Carter is back in the WNBA after spending last season overseas. During the 2024 season with Chicago, Carter averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. They also added Brianna Turner and Stephanie Talbot, who both hold elite veteran experience. Those additions, plus all of their most dominant players from last year's championship team, should scare the rest of the league.

More WNBA news and analysis: