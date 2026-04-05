NCAA Women’s Championship: Live updates as UCLA beats South Carolina by double digits

The South Carolina Gamecocks face the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Women’s Championship on Sunday, aiming for their third title in five years.

It's final! The UCLA Bruins defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA women's basketball final. UCLA thoroughly dominated defensively, as South Carolina shot just 29 percent from the field and 13 percent from three. We appreciate you for following along with our live coverage. For more on the game itself, we have a recap below along with complete team and individual stats.

Where is women's National Championship game being held?

Game: UCLA vs South Carolina

Time: 3:30pm ET tip-off

Location: Phoenix, AZ

The women's national championship game is being held in Phoenix, Arizona. There is no real home-court advantage for either of these teams, but the Bruins undoubtedly have the most fans in attendance. UCLA last won a national championship in the late-1970's, while South Carolina is searching for their fourth of the Staley era.

UCLA vs South Carolina: First quarter summary

Score: UCLA 21, South Carolina 10

Leading scorer: Tessa Johnson, 7 points

For those hoping for a high-scoring affair, I have bad news for you. It takes two to tango. While UCLA scored 21 points on 44 percent shooting, the same cannot be said of South Carolina. The Bruins defense thwarted early attempts by the Gamecocks, with Staley's team shooting only a shade over 20 percent from the field.

UCLA Bruins take double-digit lead over South Carolina Gamecocks at halftime

Score: UCLA 36, South Carolina: 23

Leading scorer: Tessa Johnson, 10 points

UCLA is halfway to its first National Chamionship since 1978. While South Carolina's poor shot selection didn't help, the Bruins played defense much like they did against Texas in the Final Four. UCLA made the game ugly, and that was easily their best path to victory.

South Carolina shot just 13 percent from three, and 26 percent overall from the floor. If Staley's team is to mount any comeback, it will have to start on that end of the court. The 60-70 point range is more comfortable for UCLA, as it's what they are accustomed to. Gabriela Jaquez and Lauren Betts have been the starts for the Bruins, with 7 and 6 points respectively.

How UCLA won its first NCAA Championship ever in women's basketball

Final score: UCLA 79, South Carolina 51

UCLA leading scorers: Gabriela Jaquez 21, Lauren Betts 14

UCLA shooting percentage: 43%

South Carolina shooting percentage: 29%

Yes, it's true. While UCLA has won a national championship in women's basketball, it technically was not an NCAA championship. Personally, I do not give an expletive about the NCAA, so the Bruins have two by our count.

Still, it's been a long time for UCLA, a program that has slowly built itself up from the bottom. The Bruins won their first Pac-12 title since the late-90's this season. This is a program on the rise, but it's tough to improve on a national title-winning campaign.