How Dawn Staley got high ground on Geno Auriemma after South Carolina-UConn chaos

No matter how many times you watch the now viral clip of Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma exchanging words you’ll always be looking at a moment that took away from the magnitude of the win for South Carolina. Auriemma tried to steal the moment from South Carolina over a handshake. That was misguided frustration. It was about collapsing in the fourth quarter and watching a national championship slip through his fingers.

That moment was between two competitors who hate to lose. Auriemma forgot what it was like and took it poorly. Meanwhile, Staley made sure her team got the respect it deserved for taking down the undefeated Huskies.

"You can ask Geno the question," Staley said. "He's the one that initiated the conversation. I don't want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today."

"You can ask Geno the question. He's the one that initiated the conversation. I don't want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today."



Dawn Staley was asked about what was said between her and Geno Auriemma at the end of tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/bf1LkBw4wf — UConn Women’s Basketball Videos (@SNYUConn) April 4, 2026

Dawn Staley-Geno Auriemma rivalry reaches new heights in Final Four incident

Aside from Auriemma addressing Staley about something he took offense to during pre-game, South Carolina’s win wasn’t just a changing of the guard, it was also a reminder of the competitors Auriemma and Staley are. Staley had to prove for years that UConn wasn’t monopolizing women’s basketball. Now they’re seeing eye-to-eye with one of the sport's most successful programs.

It’s easy to see how Auriemma lost himself at that moment. It doesn’t make his reaction right and it doesn’t make it any better that it was captured for people to rewatch. For years Staley and her Gamecocks got dragged up and down the court by UConn. She didn’t once take a moment and steal UConn’s light. Good on her for not letting UConn steal hers.

This is what rivalries are all about. The intensity, the drama, it’s what makes college sports special. Auriemma made a mistake, but don’t let that take away from the fact that South Carolina is finally showing it belongs. Staley being able to get into Auriemma’s head is proof she’s not that far behind him, if at all.

Geno Auriemma apologizes for reaction in final seconds of South Carolina-UConn game

Auriemma did issue an apology for how he acted in the final seconds of UConn’s loss. That’s good that he realized he was wrong and wanted to quickly end any saga that would distract from the game itself.

"The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them,” Auriemma said, per USA Today.

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Huskies were one win away from playing for a second straight national championship and the loss ended their 54-game win streak. Emotions were high, but it doesn’t excuse Auriemma for his reaction. Especially because South Carolina always took their losses to UConn with grace; why couldn’t UConn do the same?

South Carolina is looking for its fourth national championship under Staley against UCLA. Her team prevented UConn from getting its 13th. Staley still has quite a bit of numerical championships to catch Auriemma. But she’s proving UConn isn’t the dominant team it once was. South Carolina knows this feeling more than UConn and for once, Auriemma is feeling the heat.

The Gamecocks are the gnat in Auriemma’s eyes, they just won’t leave the Huskies alone. Staley is racking up the national titles. Taking down UConn on the way to the national championship game has to feel good. It gets them one step closer to winning another championship and that much closer to Auriemma.