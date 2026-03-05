5 most memorable moments from the 2026 Unrivaled season

The 2026 Unrivaled season has come and gone. Last night, in a nail-biter, Mist BC overtook Phantom BC to win the second-ever Unrivaled Championship. The game ended in controversial fashion with an overturned foul call that led to a Breanna Stewart free throw to seal the deal.

But as the confetti is swept up, and we look forward to what's next for women's basketball in 2026, Unrivaled has left us with some moments we won't forget. The league, founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, somehow outdid themselves in season two. From legendary performances and insane shots to bringing the show on the road, fans are left with much to think about. Here are five of the most memorable moments from season two of Unrivaled.

Chelsea Gray was in full control

Rose BC guard Chelsea Gray | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

From the second she stepped foot on the Unrivaled court in Miami, fans knew Chelsea Gray was not messing around this season. As an early frontrunner for 2026 MVP, she fulfilled the prophecy. Gray finished the season averaging 24.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. Not only was she named MVP, but she was also crowned "The One" after winning this year's Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament. She battled her way through tough opponents like Natasha Cloud, Paige Bueckers, and Allisha Gray to win the 200,000 dollar grand prize. Chelsea Gray proved to everyone what most of us already knew: there's no one quite like her in women's basketball. And she did it unforgettably.

Breanna Stewart is a winner

Mist wing Breanna Stewart | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

You have to wonder if Stewie ever gets tired of being the best. I know one thing is for sure: the fans aren't tired of it. Breanna Stewart has one of the longest resumes in all of women's sports. She has 4 NCAA titles, 3 WNBA Championships, 3 Olympic gold medals, and has won WNBA MVP twice in her career. But something tells me winning the championship in the league she helped create is a little sweeter.

In the championship, Stewie recorded 32 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, being named Unrivaled's Finals MVP. Some fans were offended for Stewart, and felt she was snubbed when she was left off both Unrivaled All-Teams. But this title probably makes up for it a little — especially since it comes with a 100,000 dollar check for each member of the winning club. In her post-dub Instagram caption, Stewie wrote, "Just give me my moneyyy."

Unrivaled on the road

Philly, you really did that.



21,490 strong. A shattered attendance record. A statement to the world.



Last night proved what we already knew: Philadelphia is a WOMEN’S SPORTS TOWN and PHILLY IS UNRIVALED!



Thank you for showing up and making history at @Unrivaledwbb. 💙🏀💜 pic.twitter.com/PIZUPQvslx — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) January 31, 2026

Before the season kicked off, the league announced it would be travelling to Philadelphia for one night during the season. To say the trip was a success would be a massive understatement. The crowd broke all kinds of records while showing out for Unrivaled. With over 21,000 people in attendance, Unrivaled set a new record at Xfinity Mobile Arena for any event. It was also the largest crowd for any regular-season professional women's basketball game in history. It's safe to say the environment and event were unforgettable. So unforgettable that they decided to do it all again.

The original plan was for the league to only travel once this season. But after the Philly success, they decided to roll the dice again, on short notice. A couple of weeks before the semifinals, the league announced that they'd be played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Not only did fans show out, again — over 18,000 people were in attendance — but the players understood the assignment, too. Both semifinals had fans on the edges of their seats, making for another night they won't forget.

Marina Mabrey went off in Philly

Speaking of the unforgettable trip to Philly, Marina Mabrey played a massive part. If you were in the building for Mabrey's Philadelphia masterclass, there's a chance you still think it was a dream. At the end of the first quarter, she had already dropped 27 points — and at Unrivaled, the quarters are only 7 minutes apiece. By the end of the night, Mabrey broke the single-game Unrivaled scoring record with 47 points and the single-game three-point record, as she drained 10 of them. Both records held up through the rest of the season.

The night was just as memorable for Mabrey as it was for the fans. In a postgame interview, she stated, "I was telling my teammates on the bench that was the most fun I've had in a game in a really long time..." Mabrey put on a show all season long at Unrivaled. She finished the season leading the league in points with 25.3 per game.

The Dom Malonga Dunks

Finally, I'd be remiss not to bring up Dom Malonga and her Unrivaled dunks. She seemingly knew exactly what the crowd wanted each time she went up for the throw-down. The 6-foot-6 center was teasing her abilities before the Unrivaled season started. Breeze BC posted some clips from practice of Malonga dunking and her teammates hyping her up. Fans were unsure if it would ever play out in a live game scenario. But it did, then it did again, and again for a third time. And every time, the arena would absolutely erupt with excitement. After her first dunk of the season, Malonga said, "I'm happy I finally have one in a game because I don't want it to be a practice skill, I want to do that in-game... And I hope you guys liked it."