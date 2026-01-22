Unrivaled MVP ladder: Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards surging

We're a few weeks into the Unrivaled season, and it seems some teams are finally finding their footing as they navigate playing with new teammates in a fast-paced 3-on-3 style. Team leaders have fully established themselves, dominating each night and sometimes carrying their team to victory all on their own. The end-of-season award conversations have already begun, including the MVP race. Here are the top five players leading that conversation.

5. Kelsey Plum, Phantom BC

Lunar Owls v Phantom - Unrivaled 2026 | Rich Storry/GettyImages

Kelsey Plum seems energized at Unrivaled, getting the basketball to the net in all kinds of ways. Phantom BC Head Coach Roneeka Hodges said, "Kelsey Plum is an elite worker. She's a professional. She can score the ball in a multitude of ways — it's a joy to coach her." Plum is averaging 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. In Phantom BC's victory over the Lunar Owls, Plum put up 38 points, shooting 16-of-22 from the field. She's been fun to watch, and as Phantom continues to find their wins, Plum's name will continue to come up.

4. Allisha Gray, Mist BC

Gray is one of those players who consistently shows up for her team each night. She is averaging 23.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Gray put up a 30-piece against the Lunar Owls, including her game-winning layup. Her defense has also come into play a bit. Gray had two steals and two blocks on the Breeze BC squad in their matchup. The duo of Breanna Stewart and Allisha Gray looks good so far. I think if they can continue building on that chemistry, both could find themselves on this list. But for now, Gray is proving herself at Unrivaled, and I could see her as the MVP this season.

3. Aaliyah Edwards, Lunar Owls BC

Laces v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2026 | Rich Storry/GettyImages

Aaliyah Edwards seems absolutely unstoppable right now. The Lunar Owls had a rough start to their Unrivaled season, losing their first four matchups. But I think it speaks to the type of player Edwards is that she continued to play hard, often scoring the majority of her squad's points. In their first win, Edwards put up 13 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 blocks. She is averaging 21.8 points and leads the league with 12.2 rebounds per game. She is also shooting at 54.7 percent from the field. Her playing style and dominance just seem to thrive at Unrivaled — it could 100 percent pay off with MVP honors.

2. Paige Bueckers, Breeze BC

Paige Bueckers has proven herself to be the main attraction at Unrivaled. If you haven't been watching her play, you're missing out. Breeze BC's potential success was a bit of a toss-up due to their roster being the youngest in Miami, but Paige has seemingly been an incredible leader. She is averaging 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. After her squad dropped two games in a row, Bueckers came out against the Mist with fire under her, putting up a season-high 37 points. This included 5-of-8 from beyond-the-arc. While we all know Bueckers is a team player who we hardly see gloating in her own personal achievements, I'm sure an MVP recognition would feel good — and she's not far off.

1. Chelsea Gray, Rose BC

Rose v Breeze - Unrivaled 2026 | Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

This is a no-brainer. Gray is, without a doubt, spearheading this race. She has scored 20+ points in each of Rose BC's matchups this season. Gray is averaging 30.6 points and 5.6 assists per game. The most impressive part of her game this season has been her 3-point shooting. She is shooting at a whopping 59.5 percent from deep and is averaging 5 3s per game. In the Rose's win over Breeze BC, Gray scored 37 points, including 7 3s. Once she gets started, it is virtually impossible for her opponents to stop her. This MVP honor is hers to lose — and in my opinion, that'd be hard to do at this point.