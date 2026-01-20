Unrivaled Power Rankings: Rose BC is vulnerable, and the title race is wide open

This week, Unrivaled saw a couple of teams earn their first wins, while others suffered their first losses of the season. Promising performances have left the 'favorites-to-win' conversations a little more wide open than they were last week. Are these wins simply matters of luck, or are these teams finally gelling together as a unit? Let's take a look at the newest Unrivaled power rankings after the recent games.

8. Lunar Owls BC

We finally saw the Lunar Owls pull off a win on Monday night. Unfortunately, they'll stay in the No. 8 spot, simply because while we've seen promise, we have yet to see it be consistently executed. But the win was an incredible start to turning their season around. Marina Mabrey hit the game-winning three-pointer, capping off her night with 31 points, including 6 threes. Skylar Diggins, coming off an injury and joining this group, will be huge for them as the season continues and they build off their first win.

7. Hive BC

Hive BC guard Kelsey Mitchell | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Now, the Hive also secured their first dub of the season, against top-contender Rose BC. While the win was impressive, they suffered a 71-59 loss to Phantom BC the very next game. The win shows promise, but was it a one-off? It's unclear at this point. But what I will say is that during their win over the Rose, five of Hive BC's players scored in double-digits. It seems that if they want to keep winning, it will have to be a team effort with everyone going to the basket.

6. Mist BC

After starting the season 2-0, Mist BC has lost two of their last three matchups. While I am confident they will bounce back, their most recent 83-64 loss to Breeze BC was not a great look. Right now, the team is primarily relying on Allisha Gray and Breanna Stewart. This might have to change if they want to see more success, possibly with Arike Ogunbowale and Veronica Burton. It could also help if Li Yueru were integrated more, as she scored 13 points in only 4 minutes against the Lunar Owls.

5. Vinyl BC

Vinyl v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2026 | Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

It was a bit of a confusing week for this squad. The Vinyl split their games this week, going 1-1. They started with a blow-out win versus Breeze BC, who had been looking good. But they closed their week out with a loss to the 0-4 Lunar Owls squad. The Lunar Owls were able to hold Dearica Hamby to only 8 points. Hamby is an integral part of this squad, and it's been proven that they need her to win. I'm sure this Vinyl squad will spend all week thinking about losing to the Lunar Owls and will come out hot on Friday.

4. Phantom BC

The Phantom is currently sitting at 3-2 on the season. They seem to be clicking together more and more each game. They did suffer a 76-75 loss to Laces BC this week, but I believe, if anything, the close score shows their potential. So far, they have only lost by close margins. In that loss, Kelsey Plum recorded 25 points, to Aliyah Boston's 23 points. In their recent game, Tiffany Hayes showed out, putting up 16 points. I think the Ghost Gang's team chemistry is just starting to shine through.

3. Rose BC

Vinyl v Rose - Unrivaled 2026 | Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

No one was expecting Rose BC dip below the top two spots in the rankings, but here we are. Rose BC dropped both of their games this week, to the Hive and the Laces. Both were relatively close matches, but Rose BC just could not execute towards the end of either game. Does this mean Rose fans should lose all hope? Probably not. I am sure they will bounce back — even if it means Chelsea Gray putting the entire team on her back. They just need to figure out a way to win without Chelsea having to put up 35+ points a night.

2. Breeze BC

Breeze BC ended last week with a 73-62 loss to Rose BC, their first of the season. They then started this past week with another loss, this time to the Vinyl. I think this Vinyl loss shook them a bit because they came into their next matchup against the Mist guns blazing. The way they bounced back from two losses in a row is exactly why they're at No. 2. Against the Mist, Paige Bueckers recorded a season-high 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Cameron Brink put up 18 points, and Dom Malonga had 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks for herself.

1. Laces BC

Vinyl v Laces - Unrivaled 2026 | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

The Laces have shot up in the rankings. After starting their season with a 1-1 record, they've won their last three matchups. Their most recent being against Rose BC, where Jackie Young put up 35 points, shooting 68.4 percent from the floor. If it's not Jackie Young stepping up for this squad, it's Brittney Sykes, and then, of course, having Alyssa Thomas never hurts. This trio is becoming lethal, which is scary this early in the season.