The Chicago Sky's season hinges on a player not named Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky opened up the season with plenty of optimism. After hiring new head coach Tyler Marsh and adding veteran guards like Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot, the floor of the team was dramatically raised. Rookie guard Hailey Van Lith was also taken with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to supplement a young post duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. After her 2024 All-Star campaign, many felt that Reese was going to emerge into being the team's star player with Chennedy Carter now out of the picture.

However, Reese began the year by going 5-for-22 in her first two games, including an 0-8 performance against the New York Liberty. After the team started 0-4, it became even more clear that the Sky needed to focus their offensive efforts on another player.

The Chicago Sky's season hinges on Ariel Atkins, not Angel Reese

Ariel Atkins, who came to Chicago by way of an offseason trade, has been the team's best player through the first six contests. The eight-year veteran is leading the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game, and she is also contributing 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

She has also been incredibly efficient in the early going, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the three-point line, which are second and first on the team, respectively.

By comparison, Reese is shooting just 31.1% from the field and has only hit a single three-pointer all year. Teams have begun keying on her because of the dominant 13.6-point, 13.1-rebound campaign she turned in a year ago, and right now, it is better for her and the Sky to keep a lower profile.

Both Atkins and Vandersloot are great at creating off the dribble, and Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse and Rachel Banham have been spreading the floor with their great shooting abililty. If Reese is patient, there should be plenty of opportunities for her to score in this Sky offense.

At times, Reese gets a bit flustered in the paint by length, but she has been doing a better job in recent weeks of kicking the ball out. This has not only increased her efficiency, but it has helped the offense overall, and it is a key reason why Chicago was able to rattle off two straight victories before the Commissioner's Cup.

Chicago still needs Reese to be one of their premier players. However, the success of their season hinges on Atkins, who should serve as their main creator. If she can live up to this tall task, it will open up the game for everyone, especially Reese.