NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

The Kansas City Chiefs understand their window for Super Bowl contention will remain open as long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is healthy and playing at a high level. That places a ton of pressure on GM Brett Veach and his staff to add a handful of rookies capable of making immediate contributions in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The franchise utilized the free agency period to reshape the offensive line charged with keeping Mahomes upright. Further reinforcements could still be used to increase the group's talent level, depth and versatility.

The offense could also benefit from an upgrade at the wide receiver position. Mahomes has the arm talent required to elevate any pass-catcher on the roster but last year was a heavy lift for the future Hall of Famer. Finding a big-bodied pass catcher to take advantage of Mahomes' arm strength could dramatically upgrade the unit's ability to produce big plays.

On defense, Kansas City needs to continue to stockpile edge rusher capable of wrecking opposing passing games. Chris Jones needs help up front if this unit is going to function at a high level without overcommitting to the blitz.

The Chiefs cannot fix all of their roster holes in one draft but nailing their four picks in the first three rounds of this year's event would boost the franchise's long-term outlook.

Round 1, Pick 31: OT Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)

Jaylon Moore was signed in free agency to be the team's starting left tackle in 2025. All bets are off after this season. That's why selecting a potential long-term option like Josh Conerly with their first-round pick makes so much sense for the Chiefs.

Conerly isn't a road-grader on the outside but he has the right combination of quick feet and fluid hips to keep opposing edge rushers at bay. That makes him an ideal fit for the Chiefs' quick passing game.

The former Oregon star's lack of power might prevent him from ever being an All-Pro but if he turned into an above-average starter at left tackle he would represent outstanding value with the No. 31 overall pick. He might not be ready to play right away but Kansas City is a team that can afford to be patient with his development. He'd be an excellent investment by the front office.

Round 2, Pick 63: EDGE Kyle Kennard (South Carolina)

The Chiefs still believe George Karlaftis can grow into an above-average starter at defensive end but the options opposite him are less than ideal. Selecting former South Carolina star Kyle Kennard in Round 2 would give Kansas City another option at the important position.

Most of Kennard's immediate impact at the pro level should come as a speed rusher off the edge. He has good speed and length on the perimeter. He does a nice job of using his hands to keep opposing tackles of balance.

He will need to add more weight and strength if he's going to turn into a player who can be counted on to set the edge against the run. Landing in Kansas City would give him time to grow into that sort of three-down player. As a rookie, he should just be counted on to pin his ears back and rush the quarterback on clear passing downs.

Round 3, Pick 66 (via TEN): CB Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame)

Benjamin Morrison enjoyed a first-round grade early in the pre-draft process before questions about his speed caused his stock to fall. The Chiefs have the versatile defensive scheme required to take advantage of his unique skill set.

Morrison's best attribute is his ability to locate the ball and break quickly to get his hands on passes. That makes him an intriguing option for a Chiefs defense that likes to force quarterbacks into early reads/throws.

Morrison shouldn't be counted on to exist as a man corner on on island but he can thrive in zone looks. He could be a steal for the Chiefs if he slips to them in Round 3.

Round 3, Pick 95: DL JJ Pegues (Ole Miss)

Having two third round picks to work with should allow the Chiefs to take a pretty big swing with at least one of their selections. Rolling the dice on JJ Pegues could be one of the bigger swings available to any team.

Pegues has the size and quickness to be a dominant interior lineman. The question is whether or not he has the heart to maximize his athletic potential. His motor ran hot and cold in college and scouts took notice.

Even so, teams are smart to gamble on elite physical traits in the middle rounds. When Pegues was at his best he looked like a Round 1 talent at Ole Miss. The Chiefs can draft him and tell him to mirror everything Chris Jones does as a professional. Pegues might flame out before his second contract hits but he could also blossom into a perennial Pro Bowler.