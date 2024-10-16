Chiefs could add a familiar face for Patrick Mahomes without forcing a trade
The Kansas City Chiefs desperately need wide receiver help if they want to really threaten the idea of a three-peat this winter. Their wide receiver room was already depleted heading into the season as Hollywood Brown was injured and expected to miss significant time. The last reports on Brown indicated that he would miss the rest of the season.
Then, a few weeks into the season, Rashee Rice suffered a serious knee injury, knocking him out for the rest of the season as well. That leaves Mahomes with a wide receiver room of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, Xavier Worthy, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman.
Mahomes and the Chiefs offense need an additional wide receiver that can come in and make a difference. For awhile, there were rumors that the Chiefs could be involved in potential blockbuster trades to acquire top trade targets Davante Adams or Amari Cooper.
In one day's time, Adams was dealt to the New York Jets where he would team back up with Aaron Rodgers and Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills where he would become Josh Allen's number one target.
But the Amari Cooper trade came with another wrinkle that could excite the Chiefs and their fans.
Chiefs could add WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling after Bills release him
As part of the Cooper trade, the Bills will need to clear roster space to add him.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Bills are going to release Marquez Valdes-Scantling in response to the Cooper deal.
Valdes-Scantling, 30, spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers before ending up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The veteran wideout caught 63 passes for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns while with Kansas City. He was a solid piece for each of the last two Super Bowl victories that Kansas City has won.
The Chiefs could look to swoop in and bring Valdes-Scantling back to where he's familiar. The idea here is that he's already familiar with the offense and there wouldn't be any growing pains integrating him back into the team. He would be available for very cheap rather than having to deal away draft capital like the other pass catching options.
This should at least be a consideration for the Chiefs in the coming days.