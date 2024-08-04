Chiefs could turn to familiar face to address wide receiver shortage
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the hunt to win their third consecutive Super Bowl title this 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs have endured a minimum amount of roster turnover from the previous season compared to other teams in the league. One of the biggest changes has been to the receiving corps.
This offseason, Kansas City added former first-round pick and Arizona Cardinals receiver Hollywood Brown. The Chiefs also traded up to select Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs should not be ultimately satisfied with the development of the receiving core just yet, as they might look to add more pieces for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City could be in the running for Marquez Valdes-Scantling if he is released from the Buffalo Bills. There are reports that Valdez-Scantling and the Bills may not work out before the beginning of the season.
Chiefs could turn to familiar face to address WR shortage
Valdes-Scantling was an underrated receiver for Mahomes in two Super Bowl seasons with the Chiefs. In his first four years in the league with the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling showed he can be a serviceable and reliable receiver. These past two seasons with Kansas City have highlighted Valdes-Scantling’s ability to stretch the field, run a diverse route tree and stay on the field as a blocker when necessary.
Valdes-Scantling wanted to be that player for the Buffalo Bills when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason. The Bills are a team that desperately needs help at wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.
MVS is slipping on the depth chart and is getting fewer chances to prove his value to a team trying to make one more Super Bowl push with an expensive roster. The more receivers like Curtis Samuel, rookie Keon Coleman and Khalil Shaker impress, the more Valdes-Scantling becomes an afterthought on the receiver core. Reports are circulating that he is one of the biggest disappointments in Bills training camp thus far. He could even be a cap casualty.
What Marquez Valdes-Scantling would bring to the table for Kansas City
The good news for Valdes-Scantling is that he could easily find an opportunity on a roster if he is cut by Buffalo. The bad news is that he'll be working from behind, whether it be with the Chiefs or elsewhere. It doesn’t take long for old teammates to reconnect, but Mahomes has already established connections to new receivers like Brown and Worthy.
Other than the new receivers and Rashee Rice, there aren’t many proven dynamic receivers on the Chiefs roster. Valdes-Scantling can add more versatility when he is on the field.
Valdes-Scantling caught 42 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, and backed that up with a 315-yard campaign in 2023.