The Chiefs biggest blind spot is also Patrick Mahomes', and that's a huge problem
By Lior Lampert
It hasn't been pretty for the Kansas City Chiefs despite being 7-0 and the last undefeated team in the NFL. Their record would indicate they've been cruising past the competition, but that's been far from the case. Albeit minor, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions have holes that have become apparent throughout the season.
Kansas City has recently made two splashy moves to address some of their needs. First, they acquired veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennesee Titans. Then, they landed edge rusher Josh Uche in a swap with the New England Patriots. However, it'll be hard for the Chiefs to plug every gap on their roster ahead of the league's Nov. 5th trade deadline. Yet, they haven't done anything about arguably their most glaring issue: Left tackle.
The Chiefs are widely known for boasting one of the best offensive lines in football. Nonetheless, the unit's weakest link is its blindspot protection. Wanya Morris has struggled to keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes upright. Kansas City's operation and quest for a three-peat crumbles without their franchise passer, making this a situation worth monitoring.
Chiefs OT Wanya Morris hasn't been protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside
Morris hasn't played well this season, as demonstrated by his 50.1 overall Pro Football Focus player grade. The second-year pro has been rough to watch, especially when he's functioning alongside elite blockers like Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Joe Thuney. He was notably bad in Kansas City's Week 8 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, committing penalties and allowing pressure routinely.
Moreover, rookie tackle Kingsley Suamataia hasn't done much (if any) better when given an opportunity. While Morris hasn't done anything to show he's the long-term solution, neither has Kansas City's 2024 second-round selection. Meanwhile, their performances are taking a toll on Mahomes and the Chiefs offense overall.
After seeing the Minnesota Vikings pull off a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for seasoned left tackle Cam Robinson, the Chiefs must be kicking themselves. Amid Morris/Suamataia's woes, Kansas City had an opportunity to make an external addition and solidify the most vulnerable spot along their offensive line.