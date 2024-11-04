Chiefs vs Buccaneers inactives: Week 9 injury report for Monday Night Football
By Lior Lampert
A few weeks ago, the primetime clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the makings of a potential Super Bowl preview. Since then, it's transitioned into a more one-sided affair, or so the odds suggest.
Per Fanduel Sportsbook, the Chiefs enter Monday Night Football (MNF) against the Buccaneers as 9.5-point favorites. In other words, bettors are virtually giving Tampa Bay no chance of pulling out a road victory over the two-time defending champions — and reasonably so.
The Bucs and Chiefs are two teams trending in polar opposite directions. After an impressive 3-1 start to the season, Tampa Bay has dropped three of their past four contests. Meanwhile, Kansas City enters the interconference showdown as the last undefeated squad in the NFL.
Unfortunately, poor health has derailed the Bucs since their blistering beginning of the 2024 campaign. And sadly, that will continue in Week 9 versus the Chiefs. However, Kansas City will also be without a couple of key contributors, which should level the playing field (somewhat, we suppose).
Below are the players who won't be available for Tampa Bay and Kansas City when the Bucs roll into Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs official inactives for Week 9 vs. Buccaneers
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Nazeeh Johnson
S
Concussion
OUT
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
Hamstring
OUT
Michael Danna
DE
Pectoral
OUT
Veteran defensive end Michael Danna will miss a third straight game for Kansas City due to a pectoral injury. But when healthy, the fifth-year pro is a reliable starter along the Chiefs' stout front seven, making his absence noteworthy.
Moreover, a hamstring issue will sideline wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a second consecutive outing. Before getting hurt, the one-time Pro Bowler was establishing himself as the team's top pass-catching option. Nonetheless, the addition of star wideout DeAndre Hopkins should fix things for the Chiefs sans the former.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers official inactives for Week 9 vs. Chiefs
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Mike Evans
WR
Hamstring
OUT
Greg Gaines
DT
Calf
OUT
Evan Deckers
LS
Hamstring
OUT
Jared Wiley
TE
Knee
OUT
Mike "Mr. 1,000 Yards" Evans won't suit up for Tampa Bay's battle with the Chiefs. He re-aggravated a lingering hamstring injury the last time the Bucs played on MNF, which has kept him out since.
Furthermore, the Bucs ruled out seasoned defensive lineman Greg Gaines due to a calf ailment. He was inactive for Tampa Bay's most recent loss to the Atlanta Falcons, suggesting this could be a multi-week malady.