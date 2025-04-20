Chiefs will get burned terribly in 2025 NFL Draft if rumors prove true

Nothing is more important to the Kansas City Chiefs than protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That's why GM Brett Veach and his front office need to upgrade their offensive line in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the Super Bowl contender, recent draft rumors indicate that may be a difficult goal to accomplish.

In a perfect world, the Chiefs would use the No. 31 overall pick to acquire their left tackle of the future. Jaylon Moore may turn into that kind of franchise bedrock but he seems more like a stopgap than a long-term answer to protect Mahomes' blindside.

The challenge for Kansas City is that offensive tackle is a premium position in the modern NFL. As such, teams tend to prioritize it early in the draft. It's no surprise to see NFL Drat expert Matt Miller reporting that tackles are going to "fly off the board" early in the first round of this year's draft.

Talking to teams, the positions that are going to fly off the board:



OT (poor depth after top 4-5)

TE ("safe" picks in uneven class)

DE (6 in Rd 1)

CB (back half of Rd 1 run, big drop off to 2nd tier) — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 20, 2025

Potential offensive line run in 2025 NFL Draft could screw the Chiefs over

If an early run on tackles does materialize, it's going to put the Chiefs in a tough spot. They might feel pressured to make a trade up the board to land one of the top-five options at the premium position. Such a move could drastically limit their ability to fill other holes on the roster with their Day 2 and Day 3 selections.

The alternative doesn't hold much appeal. They could try to stand pat at No. 31 and hope they can hit on a lower-quality prospect who can grow into a quality tackle in time. A player like Aireontae Ersery or Ozzy Trapilo might not carry a first-round grade with the team's scouting department heading into the draft, but they possess the athletic traits required to blossom into starters before their rookie contracts are through.

The Chiefs could also look to fill another need at 31 and then circle back to grab a developmental prospect later in the draft. Selecting a new pass-catcher for Mahomes to throw to is always a reasonable plan for the team. The defense could use help at corner or edge rusher if a premium prospect slips to Kansas City at the bottom of the round.

In the end, the Chiefs' lack of draft capital is a direct product of their on-field success. They consistently pick at the bottom of Round 1 because of their status as perennial Super Bowl contenders. That might cost them the chance to land a premium tackle this year, but it's a trade Chiefs fans should be willing to accept.