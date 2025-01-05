Chiefs have chance to get funniest revenge ever on Orlando Brown Jr.
The host of early-season struggles and trials for the Cincinnati Bengals has left them out of control of their own destiny in Week 18. Yes, they first needed to win over the rival Steelers on Saturday night, which they accomplished. But they still needed help coming into Sunday's slate to secure the final wild card spot in the AFC, including something that Bengals tackle Orlando Brown Jr. believed he could help with.
After the Cincinnati win on Saturday, the former Kansas City Chiefs bookend was asked about needing his former team to beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday to help the Bengals get into the playoffs. Brown said that he would be sending texts to his former teammates to urge them to beat Denver.
That, of course, might take more than some urging given that the Chiefs are set to rest the majority of their starters, however.
Having said that, there's also a chance that the Chiefs may not be inclined to help out their former teammate at all and, instead, may be more interested in sending him to Cabo for the offseason.
Chiefs can get last laugh on Orlando Brown Jr. by eliminating Bengals from playoff contention
After landing with the Bengals, who have become an AFC rival of the Chiefs in part due to the Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow clashes, Brown was quick to jump heavily into the Cincinnati side of the affair and didn't hesitate to poke the bear either. That certainly didn't sit well with fans in Kansas City at the time and it's hard to believe it went over all that well in the locker room as well.
So given that, wouldn't it be poetic for the Chiefs to get the last laugh and lose to the Broncos, thus eliminating the Bengals? Obviously, the backups led by Carson Wentz instead of Mahomes against Denver will be looking to prove themselves for future playing time or contracts but it wouldn't diminish the hilarity of a loss in that matchup.
At the same time, though, it's really a win-win for the Chiefs in terms of getting the last laugh. If they lose, the Bengals and Brown are eliminated from the playoffs. If they win, the rival Broncos are then eliminated by their hands. Either way, Kansas City gets the final word for someone they have motivation to want such things against.
What makes it all the more interesting is that the Bengals' hopes don't solely rest on the Chiefs beating the Broncos. If the Dolphins beat the Jets in Week 18 after Denver loses, Cincinnati would still be eliminated. So maybe that's best-case scenario for Kansas City, even more so than giving Brown a little bit of a passive clapback.