Chiefs creative financial move after DeAndre Hopkins trade gives champs more flexibility
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs won their first six games was more than a decade ago. The year was 2013, and it was Andy Reid’s debut campaign as the team’s head coach. The team opened 9-0 that season on the way to an 11-5 finish and a playoff berth.
Of course, these Chiefs have actually won 12 consecutive contests, including their last two regular-season outings and all four postseason contests in 2023. Reid’s team has been getting it done primarily with its defense. It may surprise some people to know that the Chiefs have now gone 16 consecutive contests without scoring at least 30 points in a game.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown more interceptions (8) than touchdown passes (6), and the team had been looking for some help when it came to its battered receiving corps.
Chiefs create $5 million in cap room after DeAndre Hopkins trade
On Wednesday, Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach swung a deal with the Tennessee Titans to pick up veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 12-year veteran was obtained for a conditional fifth-round draft choice in 2025. That selection could become a fourth-round pick based on certain incentives and playing time. The Titans are also paying roughly one-third ($2.5 million) of Hopkins’ salary remaining salary in 2024.
That’s not the only move that Veach made this past week.
Even with this move, the Chiefs are near the bottom of the league (via Spotrac) when it comes to salary cap room. Nonetheless, this is an organization that continues to push all the right buttons when it comes to maintaining its roster, as well as looking toward the future.
As for Hopkins, he joins a club that currently has three wide receivers (Rashee Rice, “Hollywood” Brown, and Skyy Moore) on injured reserve. Rice remains second on the team with 24 catches, leads Kansas City with 288 receiving yards and is tied for the club lead with two TD receptions. This despite not playing in the last two games. The reigning champions just keep finding ways.