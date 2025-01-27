When did the Chiefs and Eagles play in the Super Bowl? Looking back at Super Bowl LVII
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.
Both teams advanced through their conferences in convincing fashion. The Eagles routed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game, led by a dominant performance from their defensive front and three rushing scores from running back Saquon Barkley. Meanwhile, Kansas City outlasted the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, clinching their fourth straight playoff victory against the Bills since 2020.
Ultimately, only one team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy. For Kansas City, the Super Bowl is about history. The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships. For Philadelphia, the game is about revenge for their last Super Bowl meeting, which kickstarted Kansas City’s current championship streak.
It’s a familiar matchup for the two teams, who last met on this same stage two years ago.
A look back at Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over Eagles
The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, clinching the second of their three Super Bowl victories in past five years.
The 73 combined points scored were the third-most in Super Bowl history, and Philadelphia’s 35 points were the most by a losing team in the Super Bowl. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tied the record for most points scored by a single player in Super Bowl history (20) with three rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Ultimately, those efforts didn’t prove to be enough. Philadelphia jumped out to a 7-point lead early, but they squandered their chance to make it a two-score game in the second quarter when Hurts fumbled the ball and allowed Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton to run it in for a defensive touchdown.
Although the Eagles took a 10-point lead into halftime, Kansas City managed to tie the game before driving into field goal range on the game’s final possession. A controversial holding penalty on cornerback James Bradberry helped the Chiefs pick up a first down before kicker Harrison Butker nailed the game-winning 27-yard field goal.
This time, the Eagles are hoping for a different result. After failing to sack Mahomes in the previous Super Bowl, Philadelphia is hoping players like defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith can make their impact felt. On the offensive side of the ball, Philadelphia is equipped with Barkley, who may just be the best player on either team this season.