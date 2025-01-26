Eagles should give Joe Schoen and Giants Super Bowl rings if they win with Saquon Barkley
By Austen Bundy
If there's one team that is absolutely having a no good, very bad day (pronounced year), it would be the New York Giants. The NFC Championship Game features two East division rivals in the Washington Commanders and the dreaded Philadelphia Eagles.
Co-owner John Mara must be a chronic insomniac by now because his team's former running back, Saquon Barkley, is dominating just down the New Jersey turnpike with the Eagles. He's broken several franchise records and came oh so close to breaking Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.
But what certainly gave Mara heart palpitations was seeing Barkley dash for two quick touchdowns in the first quarter of Sunday's conference title game. It was an early signal Philadelphia was on its way to returning to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. New York hasn't sniffed the Lombardi Trophy since 2012.
Giants GM Joe Schoen might be an Eagles sleeper agent deserving of a Super Bowl ring
If Philadelphia pulls off a championship run, it'll have Giants general manager Joe Schoen to thank. His decision to let Barkley walk in the offseason appears to be the missing puzzle piece the Eagles offense needed to become nearly unstoppable.
Schoen may deserve his own Super Bowl ring with how much he contributed to the team's prospects and it seems like it's not just the fans who have noticed. Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux posted a frustrated response to Barkley's dual scores in the first quarter on X:
But if anything is perfectly clear, even to the Giants, Barkley was never going to be this productive in New York. He's reaching his Hall of Fame potential behind a Hall of Fame-caliber offensive line and with a legitimate quarterback - not Daniel Jones.
Schoen may be damned in the annals kept by Giants fans but from the objective observer, the team's only fault was not getting anything back for him in a trade when Schoen already knew he wasn't going to pay him his worth.