Chiefs get one more advantage the night before Super Bowl, without even trying
By Kinnu Singh
The league’s best assistant coaches often face a conundrum when the regular season ends. While those coaches begin preparing for the postseason, the teams desperately searching for their next head coach begin making their recruitment pitch to pull them away from their current team.
Preparing their team for the playoffs while simultaneously interviewing for a head coaching job is a difficult balancing act. The NFL has implemented rules that prevent teams from poaching coaches while the playoffs are happening, but that has only marginally slowed down the inevitable.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator is expected to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced on Saturday night. The news comes just before Philadelphia faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Kellen Moore’s departure could be good omen for Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
Moore completed interviews with New Orleans last month, but the news is still a good omen for Kansas City. Teams with coordinators who are leaving for head coaching jobs typically don’t end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
When coaches have one foot out of the door, teams tend to lose. The Atlanta Falcons suffered their humiliating loss in Super Bowl LI after offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan had already agreed to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. The Detroit Lions, who appeared to be the best team in the league this season, fell flat in their playoff opener against the Washington Commanders. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson accepted a job with the Chicago Bears just two days after the playoff loss, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn left to join the New York Jets shortly after.
The league has strict guidelines in place for how and when team’s can interview head coaching candidates who are currently employed by playoff teams. For coaches of teams that have a bye in the Wild Card round, virtual interviews can be conducted three days after Week 18, but must conclude before the end of Wild Card weekend. If a team participates in the Wild Card round, their assistant coaches can interview three days after, but must conclude before the end of Divisional Round games.
Moore, who will see his salary nearly tripled in value, has privately expressed interest in the Saints coaching job, Schefter reported.
Super Bowl LIX will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.