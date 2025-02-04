Kellen Moore gave the Saints exactly what they wanted at Super Bowl Opening Night
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs participated in the annual Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 3. As usual, it didn't disappoint and was a fun moment for players, fans and media alike.
Takeaways from the only public appearance of players/coaches before the Big Game. However, no one may have enjoyed the event more than the New Orleans Saints, considering their infatuation with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
It's no secret that Moore is in line to become New Orleans' next head coach. So, naturally, much of the media interactions with him centered around his looming future. But he handled it with maturity, poise and professionalism, ostensibly sounding excited about the anticipated opportunity to guide the Saints.
Moore was asked about the ideal traits of a head coach, and his response was encouraging:
"I think it’s a leadership role," Moore told reporters (h/t Larry Holder, Brooks Kubena and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic ($)). "You got to lead the group. You’ve got to be an expert in what you’re teaching and communicate."
Moreover, Moore stressed the importance of authority while voicing a desire to continue calling plays regardless of the seemingly imminent external promotion with the Saints.
"It’s something that has gotten me to this place," Moore stated regarding his play-calling prowess. "... certainly, you’d hate to stop doing what you love as you go through this journey."
Even though the Saints will presumably elevate Moore, he wants to stick to his roots. It's hard to blame him or be upset if you're a member of the New Orleans faithful, given he's an offensive mastermind. Handing the 35-year-old full control of the scoring unit is in the team's best interest, albeit a massive responsibility for a first-time head coach.
Furthermore, Moore's history with and admiration of Saints veteran quarterback Derek Carr was also apparent. The former spoke highly of the latter, citing their lone on-field meeting in the collegiate ranks back in 2011.
"Derek [Carr] and I played against each other one year, my senior year, his sophomore year," Moore said. " ... we certainly have known Derek for a long time, tons of respect for him as a quarterback in this league. He’s had a tremendous career and a lot of really good things."
Finally, yet importantly, Moore reportedly "cracked a smile on several occasions" when answering the Saints-related questions. His palpable enthusiasm to join the organization is telling and reassuring. New Orleans has been considered the least desirable job of this hiring cycle, so anyone eager to take it deserves brownie points.