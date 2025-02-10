Chiefs getting booed during Super Bowl LIX intro says more about them than Eagles crowd
By Quinn Everts
Philadelphia sports fans will boo anyone — it's actually a sign of respect if you get booed by a person from the 215.
But when the Kansas City Chiefs were booed mercilessly during their runout before Super Bowl 59, that felt less like a sign of respect, and more like a sign of... the sports world being done with Kansas City and ready for someone new to take over the NFL. Anyone, really. Please. The Chiefs dynasty has officially soured NFL fans — if it hadn't already.
Jon Hamm introduced the team, trying to hype up the crowd at the Superdome, and he did fire everyone up... just not in the way he hoped, as boos rained down.
The Chiefs are villains, whether deserved or not
Winning one Super Bowl can get a team close to villain status in the NFL. Winning two in a row, with a chance for a third, transcends traditional villain status and gets a team to... supervillain? Yeah, that sounds about right. Supervillains are usually incalculably powerful and that sounds like a good way to describe Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs.
Do they deserve this label? Maybe. Probably. Like any team, they wouldn't be as disliked if they weren't so good, but I won't act like the Chiefs have been supremely likeable during this outrageous run of success they've been on over the past few years.
Granted, Philly sports teams don't have the best reputation either, but the reception KC got when they ran onto the field says more about how the NFL world perceives the Chiefs than anything else.