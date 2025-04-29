Chiefs’ hidden draft weapon could turn Patrick Mahomes into an even bigger terror

The Kansas City Chiefs had a clear goal entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Upgrade their offensive line and bolster their receiver room. They were battered and bruised in their 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offensive line could not handle the pressure from the Eagles' defense. While it didn't happen early, though, the Chiefs used their first selection on Day 3 to add another weapon, Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals.

Outside of tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs lacked playmakers last season. DeAndre Hopkins was acquired mid-season, but he barely contributed. Mecole Hardman, the Super Bowl 58 hero, is no longer on the team and has signed with the Green Bay Packers. And Rashee Rice’s 2024 season was marred by a horrific hit-and-run accident he caused in Dallas during the off-season. He barely played and could still face a lengthy suspension from the NFL.

They addressed their offensive line by drafting Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons in the first round. But Royals might bring Mahomes and the offense just as much with the new element he adds to this offense, something they've been lacking in recent years.

Jalen Royals can provide explosiveness the Chiefs offense was lacking

Royals was selected with the 133rd pick of the draft. His NFL Draft Buzz scouting report says he is a wide receiver who has shown remarkable potential despite being a late bloomer. He has the combination of size (6-foot, 205 pounds), and physical attributes needed to excel in the NFL. His knack for finding open spaces and adjusting routes to evade defenders will be invaluable to Mahomes, who thrives on improvisation and extending plays.

Another thing to remember about Royals is that he led all FBS receivers in receptions of 50 or more yards in the last two seasons. The Chiefs' offense has lacked explosive plays the last few years despite being in the Super Bowl three consecutive years, and winning two of them. And yet he lasted in the fourth round, whereas many draft experts had a Day 2 grade on him.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has been praised for his strategic approach to the draft. Veach has built a roster that complements Mahomes' strengths. Royals' selection is a testament to this strategy, as his big-play ability and versatility will add another dimension to the Chiefs offense. You can bet both he and head coach Andy Reid are excited, while many rival teams will bemoan how the Chiefs keep getting so lucky.

With Travis Kelce possibly playing his final season with the Chiefs in 2025, both Royals and Worthy must step up and become the reliable receiver Mahomes desperately needs moving forward.