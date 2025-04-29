NFL Power Rankings after the 2025 NFL Draft: Everyone is still chasing the Eagles

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books and the most meaningful offseason movement is done with it as well. While there are still free agents on the board who could sway a team's outlook (such as Aaron Rodgers deciding if he wants to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers at some point), the rosters teams are carrying forward into mini camps and training camp will be largely reflective of what we can expect them to look like in September.



How do all 32 teams stack up as we shift gears to the next phase of the NFL offseason, which includes the schedule release in two weeks and the next wave of OTAs? Read on to find out as we look at a post-draft edition of the NFL Power Rankings, with some familiar faces at the top.

NFL Power Rankings After The 2025 Draft

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending champs lost a few key pieces in the offseason but Howie Roseman's strong roster building still makes them the team to beat. Adding Jihaad Campbell in the draft was a steal while securing contract extensions with Saquon Barkley, Zach Baun and Cam Jurgens will keep Philadelphia's title window open even longer.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The AFC is the Chiefs' world until proven otherwise and the addition of Josh Simmons in the first round could solve the biggest hole on Kansas City's offensive line. As long as Patrick Mahomes can stay upright the road to the Super Bowl out of the AFC will go through Arrowhead Stadium.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore has had a busy offseason, re-upping Ronnie Stanley on a three-year deal and adding DeAndre Hopkins to give Lamar Jackson another key weapon. Adding Malaki Starks in the first round was a classic Ravens pick and gives defensive coordinator Zach Orr another key chess piece for his unit, which could make Kyle Hamilton even deadlier by allowing him to return to his natural position of free safety.

4. Buffalo Bills

Reigning MVP Josh Allen will always give the Bills a chance to make a Super Bowl run and they have continued to load up on defense, with Joey Bosa serving as a strong Von Miller replacement and first-round pick Maxwell Hairston offering key secondary help. Buffalo has continued to skimp on weapons for Allen, however, which leaves them as the third best team in the AFC at post time.

5. Detroit Lions

While the nucleus of a 15-win roster remains intact, it remains to be seen how Detroit fares after losing both of its coordinators to head coaching jobs. The addition of D.J. Reed will bolster the secondary but there are also edge-rushing questions since Aidan Hutchinson is coming off a season-ending injury and the spot opposite him remains in flux.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford's decision to run it back in Los Angeles leaves the Rams as one of Philadelphia's most serious challengers in the NFC. The move to cut Cooper Kupp and replace him with Davante Adams adds a new dimension to the Rams' passing game and makes them the early favorites in the NFC West.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Last year's playoff appearance is the floor for the Chargers, who spent the offseason adding weapons for Justin Herbert. Free agent additions Najee Harris and Tyler Conklin, alongside early draft picks Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris, give the star quarterback a much-improved supporting cast as they try to end Kansas City's reign of terror atop the AFC West.

8. Washington Commanders

The Commanders weren't content to rest on their laurels after a surprising run to the NFC Championship Game, swinging big trades to add Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil to their core. If Jayden Daniels can avoid a sophomore slump Washington has everything they need to get back to the playoffs.

9. Green Bay Packers

Expectations are raising in Green Bay, which needs to find a way to win at least one playoff game in year three of the Jordan Love era. The addition of Matthew Golden in the draft, marking the first time the Packers have taken a receiver in Round 1 since 2002, gives Love another playmaker to challenge Detroit for the division title.

10. Denver Broncos

After shedding the baggage of Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, Denver added aggressively to a playoff team in the offseason, signing Talanoa Hufonga and Dre Greenlaw away from San Francisco while adding Evan Engram to fill a glaring hole at tight end. A rumored quad injury to Greenlaw stings but Sean Payton has the Broncos well positioned to make another step forward in 2025.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Taking care of long-term deals for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should lead to more positive vibes in Cincinnati, which was the most dangerous team to miss the playoffs last season. Defense remains the big question for the Bengals, who are hoping that new coordinator Al Golden can get more out of a unit that remains largely unchanged outside of the addition of first-round pick Shemar Stewart on the edge.

12. Houston Texans

While the Texans remain the favorites in the AFC South, they have serious offensive line questions after Nick Caserio overhauled the unit in the offseason. C.J. Stroud does have some new weapons to work with as Houston traded for Christian Kirk while drafting Iowa State teammates Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but it won't matter if the reconfigured line can't give Stroud enough time to find them.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC South still runs through Tampa Bay, which re-signed Chris Godwin and added Haason Reddick to bolster their pass rush. First-round pick Emeka Egbuka is a good insurance policy on Godwin's ankle injury while second rounder Benjamin Morrison has a chance to start right away opposite Jamel Dean.

14. San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan is hoping the return of Robert Saleh can help them turn back the clock on San Francisco's defense, which suffered a major talent drain due to cap concerns this offseason. Better health from key players, along with a solid draft class which added more talent to the front four, has the 49ers in the mix to return to the playoffs.

15. Dallas Cowboys

This is another team where getting better health could make a difference between making and missing the playoffs. After a relatively quiet free agent period, Dallas did strong work in the NFL Draft to fill some key needs and set themselves up to joust with the Commanders for second place in the NFC East.

16. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota opted against giving Sam Darnold a big contract, using its resources to fortify the trenches of a team that won 14 games during the regular season. This slot is a hedge against the questions surrounding J.J. McCarthy's ability to step right in and keep the Vikings humming after missing his rookie season due to injury.

17. Miami Dolphins

Its been a strange offseason in Miami, whose biggest moves prior to the draft were importing James Daniels to start at guard and deciding Zach Wilson was their best insurance policy on Tua Tagovailoa's health. Tyreek Hill has been the subject of trade rumors and there is some serious fade potential with a group that has struggled to compete against the NFL's elite over the past few years.

18. Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins is still here as the backup for Michael Penix Jr, who the Falcons are hoping can build on his solid finish to last season to become a long-term answer for the franchise under center. Atlanta fortified its pass rush in the NFL Draft, parting with a 2026 first rounder in the process, so the pressure is on Raheem Morris to deliver a return on investment with an NFC South title.

19. Chicago Bears

New head coach Ben Johnson has made it his mission to give Caleb Williams every chance to succeed, rebuilding the offensive line and using his first two draft picks on playmakers in tight end Colston Loveland and receiver Luther Burden III. The brutal NFC North may make it tough for Chicago to make the playoffs but they have enough talent to surprise if Johnson is as good of a coach as everyone thinks he will be.

20. Arizona Cardinals

After a surprising start to the 2024 season led to a disappointing finish, Arizona made a big splash to bolster their defense, adding Josh Sweat on a four-year deal to improve their pass rush as well as Dalvin Tomlinson on a two-year deal. Picking Walter Nolen at No. 15 offers a chance for the Cardinals to become a dominant pass rushing team, which could be enough to help them leapfrog San Francisco in the division.

21. Seattle Seahawks

It was a spring of transition for Seattle, which traded away Geno Smith and D.K. Metcalf to replace them with Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp. After barely missing the playoffs a year ago, the Seahawks are hoping Darnold's revival in Minnesota wasn't a fluke since offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system is very similar to the one Darnold thrived in as a Vikings.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

This is a holding spot for Pittsbugh, which will rise quite a bit if they can get Rodgers to sign as their starting quarterback. The rest of the Steelers' roster is playoff caliber, as we have seen the past few years under Mike Tomlin, and adding D.K. Metcalf opposite George Pickens will help boost the offense, but this team needs Rodgers to have a chance to get back to the postseason.

23. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts had a solid offseason, importing Cameron Bynum and Charvarius Ward to improve their secondary while solving their long-standing tight end hole with Tyler Warren, but their season comes down to quarterback play. Anthony Richardson will need to hold off Daniel Jones in camp for the starting role but Indianapolis needs good play under center to challenge the Texans in the division.

24. Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll's arrival has brought some energy to the Raiders, who have a new quarterback in Geno Smith and drafted one of the most exciting running back prospects in years with Ashton Jeanty. Defense remains a question for Las Vegas, which is likely to come in fourth in a brutally competitive AFC West unless Carroll can work some magic on that side of the ball.

25. Carolina Panthers

Expectations remain low for the Panthers, who are trying to rebuild a historically bad defense, but the biggest goal is to help Bryce Young continue his ascension after a strong response to an early-season benching in 2024. Taking Tet McMillan, who Young pounded the table for in the pre-draft process, gives him another playmaker to bolster Young's chances of eventually proving Carolina was right to bet so much draft capital on him back in 2023.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

The addition of Liam Coen offers the potential to revitalize Trevor Lawrence's career, but the big story here is how Jacksonville utiliizes Travis Hunter's talents going forward. After giving up a huge haul of picks, including a 2026 first rounder, the plan appears to be for Hunter to work as a full time receiver with some minor defensive responsibilities, which will make Jaguars' games more interesting at the very least.

27. New York Jets

After a big swing at immediate success in the Aaron Rodgers era, the Jets have moved towards more foundation building under the new regime of GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn, who have focused more on substance over style with their offseason pickups. The best chance New York has at success this season is if Justin Fields has a Darnold-esque post-hype revival, but the Jets appear content to build a better base for whoever their long-term quarterback ends up at the moment.

28. New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel's arrival as head coach offers the Patriots a path back towards respectability and they spent a ton of money this offseason to plug key holes on the roster. While there is a long way to go to be a playoff contender, New England's focus on improving its offensive line was a wise call since they won't go anywhere if Drake Maye can't take the next step towards becoming a franchise quarterback.

29. New Orleans Saints

Another year of limbo awaits the Saints, who are still trying to thread a window between contending and cleaning up their salary cap, which may finally happen by 2027. Derek Carr's shoulder injury could open a path to playing time for second-round pick Tyler Shough, who could offer a much-needed cheap option under center to expedite a long-overdue rebuild.

30. New York Giants

The pressure is on the regime of General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who owner John Mara reluctantly gave another chance to. A solid offseason and good draft haul has made the roster better, but a brutally competitive division and tough 2025 schedule means the group's chances of surviving to 2026 could depend on how Jaxson Dart looks when he eventually gets on the field, potentially as soon as the second half of this season.

31. Cleveland Browns

After averting a PR fiasco by getting Myles Garrett to sign a long-term extension, Cleveland navigates its own self-imposed salary cap woes by making low-cost pickups and doing good work in the draft, picking up an extra first-round pick for next year from Jacksonville that could prove quite useful. The headline here is what could become a circus-like quarterback battle in camp between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

32. Tennessee Titans

The good news for Tennessee fans is that they appear to have found their potential franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, who has a chance to be a special player in the coming years. Ward is walking to a major mess as the Titans have the worst roster in the league, however, and it remains to be seen if ownership will display the patience necessary to let the current regime build a winning team without wrecking Ward in the process.