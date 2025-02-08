Chiefs injury report: Kansas City’s lone concern is a giant luxury
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Kansas City Chiefs are right back in the Super Bowl. They might not have been the dominant force we've come to expect them to be during the regular season, but they still went 15-2 - a record good enough to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed. That No. 1 seed gave them an extra week of rest which they've used to their advantage on their way to the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs are looking to do something no NFL team has ever done in the Super Bowl era - three-peat. It's safe to say that their injury report being what it is ahead of Sunday's matchup gives them a great shot of pulling that off.
Kansas City's Friday injury report had four names on it, and three of the four had no injury designation. Patrick Mahomes was one of those four names as he continues to deal with the high ankle sprain that has troubled him for quite a while, but he has not missed any time due to the ailment, and that's expected to continue on Sunday. There is one player who might end up missing the game, though - Skyy Moore.
Chiefs lone Super Bowl injury concern is far from a concern at all
When the Chiefs drafted Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they did not expect him to be as replaceable of a player as he is, but it just has not worked out for the wide receiver in Kansas City. The 24-year-old is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game with an abdomen injury, making it unlikely for him to end up suiting up. Even if he doesn't play, that isn't much of a concern for the Chiefs.
Moore appeared in six games all season, receiving three total targets, none of which he caught. In his three NFL seasons, he has 43 receptions on 74 targets for 494 yards and one touchdown. He has been a non-factor throughout much of his Chiefs tenure, and especially this season. Even if he was active, chances are, he would not even be targeted if he found his way onto the field at all. Having him as their only player with an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game is a major blessing.
As if that isn't promising enough for Kansas City, the Eagles have a lengthy list of injuries to deal with including four players who are considered to be questionable or out, notably Brandon Graham, a stalwart on Philadelphia's defensive line.
Even if most of the players on the injury report are able to play, they'll be limited in some capacity, only improving Kansas City's odds of three-peating.
The Chiefs have just about every advantage you can think of. They've got the better quarterback, the better big-game experience, the better coach, and now, the better injury report. They're in as good of shape as they could have possibly hoped for ahead of what should be a thriller in New Orleans.