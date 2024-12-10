Chiefs get last laugh on Kadarius Toney with Browns roster move: Best memes, tweets
Thinking that they were entering the season with enough wide receiver depth, the Kansas City Chiefs elected to release Kadarius Toney. He displayed immense talent at certain times with the Chiefs, and even before that with the New York Giants, but he was a distraction, had trouble staying on the field, and in the games he was able to play, he was inconsistent at best.
Eventually, Toney found his way onto the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He was going to have to earn his chance to play, but perhaps, with Super Bowl expectations no longer on his shoulders, Toney would display his true talents.
Unfortunately, opportunities for Toney to play with the Browns had come few and far in between, even in what's been a lost season for Cleveland. He got to play in Week 11, but the only reception he recorded went for -7 yards. He'd suit up two weeks later, but his lone reception went for three yards. Things weren't going smoothly.
Despite that, he was active for Cleveland's Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn't see a single target, but was still incredibly involved - not only on special teams, but on the sidelines as well.
Toney took a taunting penalty at the start of the fourth quarter for throwing a ball at a Steelers player after recording a fair catch. To make matters worse, he muffed a punt late in the fourth quarter, destroying all hopes of an unlikely Browns comeback.
Now, predictably, Toney has been released by the Browns after a train wreck of a game. It's safe to say that NFL fans had their fun with it on social media.
Chiefs fans get last laugh after Kadarius Toney gets released by the Browns
Even Browns fans had to laugh through the pain. The season might be essentially over for the Browns, but at least it's now confirmed that Toney won't be taking up a roster spot anymore.
The question now is, will Toney get another opportunity? Again, while he didn't show it in Cleveland, he's uber-talented. He was a first-round pick for a reason. The answer is probably yes, although no NFL fan wants to see that take place with their favorite team.
NFL fans would love to see Toney back in Kansas City to see if he can cost them a game or two down the stretch, but let's be real - that ship has sailed.