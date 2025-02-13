Chiefs linked to the best Patrick Mahomes protection in form of AFC betrayal
By Kinnu Singh
During training camp, there was plenty of hype surrounding Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The rookie’s offseason success didn’t translate into the regular season, and Kansas City spent the majority of the season cycling through various options at the position.
Suamataia was benched for second-year tackle Wanya Morris after the rookie surrendered two sacks in Week 2. Morris didn’t fare much better, and the team signed veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries from free agency. When that experiment failed, the Chiefs moved All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney to the blindside position and elevated left guard Mike Caliendo to the starting role.
A quick reflection on Kansas City’s constant tinkering makes it obvious that the left tackle will be the team’s top priority this offseason. Quality offensive linemen — particularly left tackles — aren’t easy to find. The scarcity of the position makes left tackles similar to quarterbacks: The best prospects get selected early in the draft, and teams rarely let talented veterans hit free agency.
Chiefs could have some left tackle options in free agency
In a typical year, Kansas City might have trouble finding an adequate veteran to fill the role. This offseason, however, general manager Brett Veach may have some options. The Chiefs could pursue Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley in free agency, according to Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post.
Stanley had one of his healthiest and most productive campaigns in 2024, but Baltimore will struggle to retain him due to their limited salary cap space. By signing Stanley, who will be 31 years old next season, the Chiefs would be able to address their own needs while weakening one of their biggest rivals.
“Doesn’t that just seem like what Andy Reid would do to fix his biggest need?” an anonymous general manager told La Canfora.
Spotrac market value estimations suggest that Stanley could earn a two-year deal with an average annual salary of $20.7 million. That could be slightly out of Kansas City’s budget, especially since they’ve already invested to heavily into Thuney and center Creed Humphrey.
Another option would be Minnesota Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson, who is also set to hit free agency. Signing Robinson wouldn’t help weaken an AFC team and he may not have as much left to offer as Stanley, but he could be an equally productive stopgap tackle at a more cost-effective price.