Chiefs offense is about to improve dramatically, and no thanks to Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs are inching even closer to getting back to full strength on offense with their latest update. Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed running back Isiah Pacheco will practice Wednesday.
It couldn’t come at a better time for the Chiefs offense. While they were able to weather the lack of depth early, their loss to Buffalo on Sunday showed how much they miss Pacheco. Patrick Mahomes is having, statistically, one of his worst seasons since he took over as starter in Kansas City.
He’s three interceptions shy of tying his career high for interceptions in a season, which he had last year. He also has just 15 touchdown passes. While that number is not as alarming as the interception total, he hasn’t been as dominant as he usually is this season.
Despite the Chiefs 9-0 start, Mahomes has just two games with three or more touchdown passes and five games with multiple touchdown passes. For context, this time last season he had 19 touchdown passes. The year before he had 28 touchdown passes through the first 10 games.
It makes Pacheco’s return even more important.
Why Isiah Pacheco’s return to the lineup is important following Chiefs first loss
Pacheco returning to the backfield is so important right now because Mahomes needs some pressure off himself to be the entire offense. He’s thrown an interception in every game except two and has three games with multiple picks.
While Kareem Hunt patched together the run game while Pacheco was out, they desperately need him back.
Pacheco hasn’t had a full healthy season since his rookie year. The good thing is they can ease him into the lineup as Hunt’s done well filling in. He has over 500 rushing yards and five touchdowns so far.
But where Pacheco can impact this offense is as a receiver out of the backfield. Last season he had 244 receiving yards along with just under 1,000 rushing yards. This season, Hunt and Semaj Perine have combined 290 yards. Perine has the lone touchdown reception for a Chiefs running back this year.
The running backs have done well filling in for Pacheco, but after the Chiefs first loss of the season, I’m sure they’d love nothing more than to have their feature back full time.