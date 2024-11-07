Psycho Patrick Mahomes wouldn't let Andy Reid protect him, and it worked for Chiefs
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs continued their undefeated season this past Monday after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 in overtime. The game showcased, once again, the heroic ability of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
In the second half, Mahomes threw a game-tying touchdown pass to running back Samaje Perine, but fell down to the turf grabbing his ankle. Mahomes required members of the Chiefs training staff to help him towards the sideline and the medical tent. Since it was a non-contact injury, Chiefs fans expected the worst. But Mahomes was deemed fine, returned to the game, and led the team to a win.
For those watching the game live, wondering if Mahomes would be pulled due to injury or precautionary reasons, that was never going to happen. Look no further than NFL Films footage of Mahomes' conversation with head coach Andy Reid.
Patrick Mahomes wouldn't let Andy Reid pull him from Week 9 game despite ankle injury
Mahomes' ankle healed up enough in a short amount of time to tell Reid that he was still fine enough to remain in the game. Mahomes even said after the game that he thought Reid was joking when he said he was going to pull him from the game. Ultimately, Reid trusted him, and it paid off big time.
When the Chiefs next received the football, Mahomes led them on a 15-play, 78-yard drive that killed over eight minutes on the game clock, culminating with a touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to give them a 24-17 lead.
While the Buccaneers tied the game up near the end of regulation, the Chiefs gained the first overtime possession by way of winning the coin toss, and Mahomes led them to a win. On the 10th play of a 70-yard drive, Mahomes handed the football off to Kareem Hunt, who ran up the middle of the line of scrimmage for a two-yard touchdown.
Mahomes finished the game completing 34-of-44 pass attempts for 291 yards and three touchdowns.
Mahomes is a competitor, there's no denying that. If he believes he can play, even after suffering an injury, he showed that he should be given a chance to show it.