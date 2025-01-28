Chiefs, refs controversy hasn't stopped NFL fans from rubbernecking
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs have faced accusations of receiving preferential treatment from officiating throughout the 2024 season, and their postseason run has done little to help matters.
The Houston Texans outgained Kansas City by over 100 yards in the divisional round, but two questionable penalties helped extended Kansas City's drives and lift them to victory. After the game, Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was fined for stating what most fans were already feeling: "We knew it was going to be us versus the refs going into this game."
While roughing the passer penalties took centerstage in the divisional round, Kansas City benefitted from questionably spotted balls in the AFC Championship Game. The Buffalo Bills were marked short of a first down on third- and fourth-down plays on a critical drive that could have given Buffalo a two-score lead in the second half.
AFC Championship Game drew record viewership despite frustrations
Frustrated fans have proclaimed their plans to boycott the NFL by not watching the conference championship or the Super Bowl. For the most part, those appear to have been empty threats. The heavyweight bout between Kansas City and Buffalo drew 57.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched AFC Championship Game on record, per Nielsen data. The previous mark of 55.5 million was set last year during Kansas City's conference title game against the Baltimore Ravens.
It registers as the third-largest audience for a conference championship game in the modern Nielsen era, per Sportico. The only conference title games to draw more viewers were the 2010 NFC Championship Game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints (57.9 million viewers) and the 2012 NFC Championship Game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers (57.6 million viewers).
Fans love to root against a villain as much as they love to root for a hero. Following the fall of the New England Patriots dynasty, Kansas City has emerged as the NFL's villain. The complaints about officiating favoring Kansas City may have some validity, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes deserves more blame for it than the officiating does.
Quarterbacks are no longer living in the echo of Drew Bledsoe’s ruptured artery. Under recent rule changes, the onus of protecting the quarterback has fallen on the defender who initiates the contact. The rules were designed to protect the quarterback, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has leveraged them as a weapon against defenses. The 29-year-old has intentionally attempted to draw penalties by slowing down before running out of bounds to draw contact from nearby defenders. Even coaches have accused the 29-year-old of exaggerating contact in the pocket.
“The only flops I’ve seen better than him are Rodney Dangerfield in 'Back to School,'” one opposing coach told The Athletic.
NFL replay assist is expected to expand this offseason, and quarterback slides could be included in replay assist moving forward.