Chiefs are risking Patrick Mahomes long-term health with first big offseason decision

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were exposed in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs patchwork offensive line failed to keep Mahomes off the turf, and he turned the ball over as a result. The Eagles sacked Mahomes six times, and when he wasn't on the ground, he was often hurried and forced to throw the ball into traffic. The Chiefs timing was off all game long.

Mahomes took the blame at the end of his second Super Bowl defeat, particularly because he turned the ball over twice, including one interception that was returned for a touchdown by Cooper DeJean. This Chiefs team wasn't dominant enough to overcome those mistakes.

"We didn't start how we wanted to. The turnovers hurt. I take all the blame for that," Mahomes said afterward. "That's 14 points that I kind of gave them. It's hard to come back from that in a Super Bowl. I didn't play to my standard and I've got to be better next time."

If the Chiefs plan on Mahomes next time happening in 2025-26, they must address the offensive line. While much of the public criticism often falls on the coaching staff and quarterback, there was no hiding just how overmatched Kansas City was up front against the Eagles defensive line.

Chiefs will take a risk with Patrick Mahomes and Trey Smith to start the offseason

Left tackle is a desperate area of need for the Chiefs, but so is replacing Trey Smith, especially if Veach is unable to extend him long term, as Nate Taylor of The Athletic suggests.

"Smith is expected to be the most coveted offensive lineman this year in free agency. The Chiefs are not expected to place the franchise tag or the transition tag on Smith, according to a league source," Taylor wrote.

Taylor continued, saying Veach hopes to sign Smith to a long-term contract rather than place the franchise tag on him. While we can understand that thought process, Veach also risks losing Smith for nothing. He'll be a highly-coveted player this offseason, and for good reason.

Placing the franchise tag on guards is often complicated by an inflated market. Whether it be the transition tag, non-exclusive tag or any other option, the Chiefs would have to pay above market value to keep Smith on that one-year agreement. A long-term agreement is risky, but makes more sense for a front office trying to hold a dynasty together.

Veach was able to extend Creed Humphrey before last season, and the Chiefs will hope for similar success with Smith, a player they believed in when few did.