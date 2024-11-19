3 emergency moves Chiefs can make to fight off mortality, 3-peat as champs
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs remain Super Bowl frontrunners, as one typically is considering they've won back-to-back titles. Still, a loss to the Buffalo Bills this week revealed some weaknesses Chiefs fans always knew were lingering under the surface.
Patrick Mahomes hasn't looked like his typical world-beating self this season. The Chiefs have often been saved by their defense, special teams and even flat-out mistakes by the opposing team. Kansas City looked unbeatable, and it's not as though they were dominant this season.
Even with a loss, the Chiefs have the inside track to homefield advantage in the AFC, which would mean the next time they face Buffalo – if that day were to come in the 2024-25 campaign – would be at Arrowhead.
Before the playoffs, though, the Chiefs have some flaws to shore up. Thankfully for Kansas City, there are still several free agents on the open market they can bring in.
3. Hunter Renfrow is available if the Chiefs need wide receiver depth
The Chiefs receiving corps has gotten healthier in recent weeks, but they're still without the likes of Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and Skyy Moore, three players they expected to rely on heavily before the season began. This is why Brett Veach swung a deal for DeAndre Hopkins before the trade deadline. Frankly, it was necessary.
As I mentioned earlier in the article, Mahomes hasn't looked like his usual self since last season. Perhaps that is due to the declining play of Travis Kelce, but the lack of a go-to weapon on the outside probably has something to do with it.
Renfrow hasn't played this season, but the former Raider was an elite slot receiver with Derek Carr throwing him passes. Just imagine what Renfrow can do with Mahomes? Last season, Renfrow had just over 250 yards receiving. However, it's tough to expect much more from him with Adian O'Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo (at the time) at quarterback in Vegas.
2. Chiefs really ought to bring back Donovan Smith
What are we doing here, truly? Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris have not been it for the Chiefs at left tackle. At one of the most important positions in football, Kansas City is trotting out a still-developing early-round pick, as well as Morris, who shouldn't be starting for a contending team let alone one in search of their third-straight Super Bow. Veach can afford to skimp at certain positions, but left tackle isn't one of them. Protecting Mahomes blind side is vital.
Smith has won two Super Bowls – one with the Chiefs and another as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On a short-term basis, Smith could at the very least provide the veteran depth KC needs at such an important position. That is the worst-case scenario. Andy Reid wasn't shy about deflecting the possibility of signing Smith to the front office.
“Listen, that’s in (Brett) Veach’s area. I mean, he looks at everything. So I’m not going to say no, but what we do as coaches, and we overemphasize, is we’re going to focus on these kids that are here,” said Reid. “They’re getting better. I know it’s hard to see at times, but there’s progress being made, and we’re going to be okay as we go forward.”
Ultimately, that is Veach's choice. But, we don't really see the harm.
1. Xavien Howard is a former All-Pro looking for a new home
The Chiefs secondary has performed at a good level this season even after losing L'Jarius Smith to the Tennessee Titans voluntarily. Sneed is one of the better cornerbacks in the AFC when healthy, but the Chiefs believed Trent McDuffie could replace him.
The issue with Kansas City's secondary is not talent, but age. Nazeeh Johnson is playing opposite McDuffie, but he'd be better-suited with some solid depth behind him, which the Chiefs don't currently have.
Thankfully for the Chiefs, Xavien Howard is a free agent. Howard received a contract offer from the Cincinnati Bengals not all that long ago, but opted against taking it. If Howard wants to ring chase, the Chiefs are his best option. Before the season, Pro Football Network's Lorenzo Reyna believed Howard-to-KC could work.
"Consider the Kansas City Chiefs as another team that’s capable of bringing in Howard amid his controversy," Reyna wrote. "Andy Reid has worked with players who faced a distraction away from the field. But for the Super Bowl champs, there’s room for one more CB after losing L’Jarius Sneed. Howard comes off as a prized complement to rising star Trent McDuffie."
Josh Allen ran wild on the Chiefs defense on Sunday, provind they are indeed beatable. Howard is the type of player who can make a big play when it matters most, especially in the postseason.